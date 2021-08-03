Trending
Aug. 3, 2021 / 12:38 AM

Olympics: Brittney Reese, Rai Benjamin win silver in track events for Team USA

Norway's Karsten Warholm (C) wins the gold medal and sets a new world record of 45.94 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. Benjamin Rai of the United States (R) took the silver medal and Alison dos Santos of Brazil (L) won the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Norway's Karsten Warholm (C) wins the gold medal and sets a new world record of 45.94 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. Benjamin Rai of the United States (R) took the silver medal and Alison dos Santos of Brazil (L) won the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Team USA won two silver medals on the track on Tuesday with Brittney Reese finishing second in the women's long jump final while Rai Benjamin came second in a historic men's 400-meter hurdle race.

Reese, 34, had positioned herself early for the gold with a solid 6.97-meter jump on her third attempt that was only bested by Germany's Malaika Mihambo's final attempt that got her an even 7 meters.

The Californian veteran jumper earned her silver medal on countback as bronze medalist Ese Brume, 25, of Nigeria had also scored a 6.97 meters but Reese's second farthest jump of 6.95 meters was farther than her 6.90.

It was Reese's second Olympic silver, which she adds to the gold medal she won in the London Games of 2012. Tokyo was her fourth Olympic Games.

RELATED Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis

American Tara Davis, 22, finished sixth with a distance of 6.84 meters.

In the men's 400-meter hurdle, which was held immediately following the women's long jump, history was made as Noway's Karsten Warholm, 25, not only broke but shattered the world record he had previously set by three-quarters of a second, fishing with a time of 45.94 seconds.

The field was highly anticipated as it contained three of the four fastest of all time with some stating it may go down as the greatest 400-meter hurdle heat ever.

RELATED Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10

Now, some say Warholm has set a time that may never be beaten.

Off the block, Warholm had a good start to the first barrier with Benjamin not far behind. The American then began to challenge and close the gap by the halfway mark but was unable to pass the Norwegian.

Benjamin posted an impressive 46.17 seconds, which would have been an Olympic and world record if Warholm had not been there.

RELATED Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals

Alison dos Santos, 21, of Brazil finished third.

In total, the race saw seven of the eight runners break either world, continental or national records.

After crossing the finish line, Warholm tore his suit open as he screamed in celebration.

"We'll be talking about this race for a very, very long time," USA Track and Field said on Twitter. "Congratulations to [Rai Benjamin] on his INCREDIBLE Men's 400m Hurdles and pending American record."

