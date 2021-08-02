Trending
Aug. 2, 2021 / 11:19 AM

U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup

Saeed Abdullah, Medill News Service
Miles Robinson (C), shown playing for Atlanta United in 2018, scored the winning goal for the United States Men's National Team against Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final&nbsp;Sunday in Las Vegas. File Phot by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. Defender Miles Robinson scored in the 117th minute after a scoreless first and second half.

Robinson, who plays for Atlanta United, said he was gratified to win the title, telling broadcasters, "That is all I can say."

The United States applied a strong attack in the first half, but it ended without either team scoring a goal, as both teams trading missed opportunities.

In the second extra half, Robinson scored the winning goal on a header.

Canada shocks U.S. women's soccer team to advance to Olympic final

Mexico showed greater aggression, but U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner blocked four shots. In the 25th minute, U.S. team captain Paul Arriola appeared to lose concentration when he pulled ahead of the other players on the field, but missed a goal.

In the second half, Mexico had two chances to score in the 49th and 52nd minutes, but Orbelín Pineda failed to convert both attempts.

In the 72nd minute, Mexican player Héctor Herrera was issued a yellow card for tackling Eryk Williamson.

Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer

Neither team was able to score, though, which sent the match into extra time.

CONCACAF is a FIFA confederation that encompasses North America and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.

This was the seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup win for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team, and the second time in as many months the team has beaten Mexico in extra time.

Olympics: Alyssa Naeher leads U.S. past the Netherlands in soccer quarterfinal

The CONCACAF qualification period for the World Cup finals began in March. The World Cup will be played in Qatar in 2022.

Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 31 minutes ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jade Carey claimed Team USA's fifth medal from women's gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Games with a first place finish in the floor exercise Monday in Tokyo.
Canada shocks U.S. women's soccer team to advance to Olympic final
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Canada shocks U.S. women's soccer team to advance to Olympic final
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jessie Fleming netted a 75th-minute penalty kick Monday to lift Canada to a 1-0 upset of the U.S. Women's National Team in the soccer semifinals of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Sports News // 5 hours ago
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnastics officials said Monday that star gymnast Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be her final event at the 2020 Summer Games.
Lexitonian, Dr. Schivel, Jackie's Warrior win big sprints in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Lexitonian, Dr. Schivel, Jackie's Warrior win big sprints in weekend horse racing
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lexitonian, Dr. Schivel and Jackie's Warrior all posted big wins and potentially previewed a choice Breeders' Cup showdown as top-class sprints highlighted weekend horse racing.
USA women's Olympic basketball team downs France 93-82
Sports News // 8 hours ago
USA women's Olympic basketball team downs France 93-82
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- In their final group-stage game of women's Olympic basketball in Tokyo on Monday, Team USA defeated France in a closely contested match on the shooting power of their stars.
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100-meter hurdles on Monday in Japan, securing the U.S. territory not only its first gold medal of the Tokyo Games but its second in history.
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the 2020 Summer Games to headline a 13-medal day for the Americans and push Team USA to 59 overall Sunday in Tokyo, eight more than second-place China.
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany capped off his stellar run in Tokyo with an Olympic gold medal, beating the Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the men's final Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park.
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnasts Mykayla Skinner and Suni Lee earned two more medals from individual competitions Sunday in Tokyo. The success came as star teammate Simone Biles withdrew from her fifth event of the 2020 Summer Games.
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
