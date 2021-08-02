Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Team USA won five more medals at the 10th day of the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Tokyo. Athletes from track and field, gymnastics, weightlifting and wrestling reached the podium to help the United States keep its medal lead.

The United States entered the day with eight more medals than second place China. Team USA added two golds, two silvers and a bronze to its trove to push its Games total to 64 medals. China won 11 medals Monday and has 62 at the Games.

Russian Olympic Committee athletes earned six medals Monday and have the third-most at the Games at 50.

Kendra Harrison won Team USA's first medal of the day with a second-place finish in the women's 100-meter hurdles track final. Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold with a time of 12.37 seconds. Jamaica's Megan Tapper claimed the bronze medal.

Harrison ran a time of 12.52 seconds for her silver medal.

Gymnast Jade Carey earned Team USA's first gold medal of Day 10 with a victory in the floor exercise individual final.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari won silver. Japan's Mai Murakami and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee posted the same score and each claimed bronze medals.

Valarie Allman then won Team USA's first gold medal in track and field at the Summer Games. Allman took first place in the women's discus with an initial throw of 68.98 meters. Kristen Pudenz of Germany claimed silver. Cuba's Yaime Perez won bronze.

Allman's toss was more than 2 meters farther than the field. She is the first American woman to win gold in the discus since Stephanie Brown-Trafton at the 2008 Summer Games.

In weightlifting, Sarah Robles also made history as the first American woman to win two Olympic medals in the sport.

Robles earned a bronze medal in the women's +87-kg final. China's Wenwen Li won gold. Emily Campbell of Great Britain won silver.

Robles tied the U.S. record of 282 pounds on her final snatch attempt. Her second clean and jerk attempt was 339 pounds. Wewen set an Olympic record with a 308-pound lift on her final snatch attempt. Her final clean and jerk attempt of 396 pounds also set an Olympic record.





In wrestling, Adeline Gray advanced to the women's freestyle 76kg final, where she lost to Germany's Aline Rotter Focken. Gray claimed a silver medal.

"I'm still coming home with a silver medal from the Olympics," Gray told NBC. "I'm just so thrilled. I qualified for the world championships, so big things still happened."

Fellow Team USA wrestler Tamyra Stock Mensah won her semifinal Monday to advance to the women's freestyle 68kg gold medal match.

In non-medal events, Canada upset the United States Women's National Team 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Games soccer tournament. Canada right wing Jessie Fleming scored the game's lone goal on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

The Americans face Australia in the bronze medal match Thursday in Kashima, Japan. Canada battles Sweden in the gold medal match Friday in Tokyo.

In beach volleyball, Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Cuba's Lidianny Echevarria Benitez and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega to advance to the women's quarterfinals.

In baseball, Japan knocked off Team USA 7-6 in the quarterfinals to advance to a semifinal matchup against South Korea. Team USA first baseman Triston Casas went went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in the loss.





The Americans must beat the winner of the Israel-Dominican Republic game to remain in medal contention.

In women's basketball, Team USA beat France 93-82 to advance to the quarterfinals. WNBA star A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 22 points for Team USA. Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles chipped in 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Team USA faces Australia on Wednesday to decide who advances to the semifinals. The winner battles China or Serbia for a chance to play for the gold.

Team USA also advanced to the quarterfinals in women's volleyball with a 3-2 win over Italy in the preliminary round. Andrea Drews led Team USA with 22 points. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley chipped in 17 points and 12 digs.

The Americans posted a 4-1 record to win Group B. They face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals Wednesday in Tokyo.