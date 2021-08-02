Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan wins the women's 5,000-meter final with a time of 14:36.79 on August 2. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Hassan wraps herself in her national flag. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Competitors run in the women's 5,000-meter final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Morocco's coaches congratulate Soufiane El Bakkali after winning the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final with a time of 8:08.90. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Competitors race in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Runners compete against an empty stadium. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali reacts to winning the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Gold medalists Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy (L) and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar share the podium at the awards ceremony for the men's high jump. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Tamberi (L) and Barshim ended in a tie and after asking if there could be two gold medals, a gold medal was awarded to both. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter hurdles. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Camacho-Quinn (L) hugs U.S. silver medalist Kendra Harrison. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Camacho-Quinn (L), Harrison (C) and the Netherlands' Nadine Visser cross the finish line. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Jamaica's Yanique Thompson (C) falls during the women's 100-meter hurdle semifinal race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
China's Lijiao Gong celebrates after winning the gold medal in women's shot put on August 1. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Song competes in the women's shot put final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
New Zealand's Valerie Adams celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's shot put. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Raven Saunders holds the American flag after winning the silver medal in women's shot put. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Spain's bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro, Venezuela's gold medalist Yulimar Rojas and Portugal's silver medalist Patricia Mamona pose with their flags after the finals of the women's triple jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins gold in the men's 100-meter with a time of 9.80 seconds. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Jacobs (R) hugs the United States' silver medalist Fred Kerley. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Kerley, Jacobs and Canada's bronze medalist Andre de Grasse celebrate their wins. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
With the 100-meter victory, Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world and is the first Italian man to win gold in the 100-meter dash. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Competitors race in the 100-meter dash. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi reacts after tying for the gold medal with Quatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, not pictured, with a height of 2.37 meters in the men's high-jump final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Morocco's Oussama Nabil (L) comforts competitor Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amel Tuka after the men's 800-meter semifinal heat three. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes compete in the men's 800-meter semifinal two run past empty seats. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Michael Norman comes up out of the blocks at the start of the men's 400-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Trayvon Bromell waits for photo finish results of 100-meter semifinal heat two. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (R) celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter race on July 31, where she won gold and set an Olympic record. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record in the 100-meter women's final, previously set in 1988, with a time of 10.60 seconds. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Jamaica's medalists for the women's 100-meter race, from left to right, silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, gold medalist Thompson-Herah and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson celebrate finishing one-two-three. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Competitors finish the women's 100-meter finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Team Poland celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 4x400-meter mixed relay finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Team Poland celebrates after winning the gold. Dominican Republic took the silver and the United States the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Poland's Kajetan Duszynski crosses the finish line to give Poland the gold medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Duszynski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the inaugural 4x400-meter mixed relay gold. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes compete in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Kaylin Whitney competes in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Whitney (L) chases Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Teams pass the baton. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Sweden's Daniel Stahl celebrates after winning gold at the men's discus event. Sweden's Matthew Denny won the silver and Austria's Lukas Weisshaidinger the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Stahl hugs a teammate after they took the gold and silver in the men's discus event. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke (R) at 9.98, a personal best, edges the United States' Trayvon Bromell to win the men's round one heat two 100-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Costa Rica's Andrea Carolina Vargas (C) crosses the finish line to win her heat in a women's 100-meter hurdles round one race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Kendra Harrison of the USA (2nd-L) wins the women's 100m hurdles round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Athletes recover on the track after finishing a women's 3,000-meter round one heat. The temperature at race time was 86 degrees Farenheit, 30 degrees Celsius, with 75% humidity. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Daryll Neita reacts after time of 11.00 earns her a trip to the women's 100-meter finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Ethiopia's Selemon Barega celebrates his gold medal win in the men's 10,000-meter finals during the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Barega with his gold medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Barega crosses the finish line to win the gold with Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (L) taking silver and Jacob Kiplimo taking the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Barega (L) and Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto race in the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Runners compete in the men's 10,000-meter finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Uganda's Stephen Kissa takes an early lead in the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Grant Fisher jumps into the air at the starting line before the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Greece's Paraskevi Papachristou competes during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Tori Franklin competes during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Keturah Orji lands during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Taylor Manson (L) and Dominican Republic's Anabel Medina Ventura compete in the 4x400m mixed relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
United States' Karissa Schweizer hugs teammate Elise Cranny after they both qualified for the finals of the women's 3,000-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Zoey Clark (C) competes in the 4x400-meter mixed relay qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Runners compete in a women's 800-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Runners cross the finish line after the women's 800-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
World number one Karsten Warholm of Norway clears a hurdle in an empty stadium in the men's 400-meter hurdles round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Michael Mason clears the bar in the men's high-jump qualifications. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Italy's Gianmarco Tamveri celebrates after qualifying in the men's high jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Germany's Mateusz Przybylko reacts after failing to qualify for the men's high jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou (C) competes in the women's 100-meter preliminary round heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Daryll Neita (L) reacts after finishing second behind Ta Lou. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Ta Lou celebrates after finishing first. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Switzerland's Ajla del Ponte (L) and world number one-ranked Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica cross the finish line in a women's 100-meter preliminary round. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo