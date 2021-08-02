Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 3:22 AM

USA women's Olympic basketball team downs France 93-82

By

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- In their final group-stage game of women's Olympic basketball in Tokyo on Monday, Team USA defeated France in a closely contested match on the shooting power of their stars.

The Americans downed the Europeans 93-82 in a game at the Saitama Super Arena where they came on strong in the end with A'ja Wilson netting 22 points and Breanna Stewart downing 17 to lead both teams in scoring.

Advertisement

However, the Americans have yet to dominate in this tournament as they were expected to, a trend that continued into Monday's game where they got off to a slow start finding few defensive answers for France who led 22-19 after the first quarter with the USA missing its first five three-point shots.

The court started to tilt ever so slightly in the Americans' favor during the second quarter on the strength of Stewart's shooting who tied it up at 39 half-way through the frame with a right-handed running floater, which was also her ninth point of the game.

RELATED Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles

By half-time, she had 14 points on six of nine shots, and the United States led 50-44.

It was the United States most dominate frame that was followed by France in the third whittling away at the U.S. lead to give them only a four-point deficit going into the game's final 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Here, France would retake the lead by one point early as they consistently netted baskets to the Americans failing to do so, but being behind seemed to ignite them and the Americans put on a defensive clinic from there on out, denying France pushing for baskets clear shots during entire possessions as they netted their own opportunities.

RELATED Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead

In the end, the Americans downed 62% of their two-point field goals and 45% of their threes compared to the French who only achieved 53% and 29%, respectively.

Team USA had already punched their ticket to the elimination quarterfinals to start Tuesday while the French in the loss punched theirs as they kept the margin to fewer than 14 points.

"Despite the defeat against the Americans, [the French] validate their ticket" to the quarterfinals, France's basketball organization said on Twitter.

RELATED Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games

Latest Headlines

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100-meter hurdles on Monday in Japan, securing the U.S. territory not only its first gold medal of the Tokyo Games but its second in history.
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the 2020 Summer Games to headline a 13-medal day for the Americans and push Team USA to 59 overall Sunday in Tokyo, eight more than second-place China.
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany capped off his stellar run in Tokyo with an Olympic gold medal, beating the Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the men's final Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park.
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnasts Mykayla Skinner and Suni Lee earned two more medals from individual competitions Sunday in Tokyo. The success came as star teammate Simone Biles withdrew from her fifth event of the 2020 Summer Games.
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Italy's Marcell Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. His time of 9.80 seconds set a European record.
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele may not own a major tournament title from the PGA Tour, but he picked up a gold medal Sunday, winning the men's golf tournament for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA started Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Games with a silver medal in the triathlon in Tokyo. The Americans went on to win two golds in swimming and two bronze medals in track and field and shooting Saturday.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 day ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Sports News // 1 day ago
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
July 31 (UPI) -- Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic to become the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis for Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Tokyo.
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
July 31 (UPI) -- Spain, Brazil, Japan and Mexico each clinched spots in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Games men's soccer tournament with quarterfinal victories Saturday in Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/