Aug. 2, 2021 / 12:11 AM

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (R) hugs Jamaica's Megan Tapper after a Woman's 100-meter hurdles semifinal race at the athletics competition during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday. On Monday, Camacho-Quinn won gold in the event and Tapper won bronze.&nbsp;Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (R) hugs Jamaica's Megan Tapper after a Woman's 100-meter hurdles semifinal race at the athletics competition during the Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday. On Monday, Camacho-Quinn won gold in the event and Tapper won bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100-meter hurdles on Monday in Japan, securing the U.S. territory not only its first gold medal of the Tokyo Games but its second in history.

Camacho-Quinn, 24, won with a time of 12.37 seconds, shy of her Olympic record of 12.26 seconds set a day earlier.

It was a tight race at the Olympic Stadium that Camacho-Quinn led throughout but she pulled away from the pack after the sixth barrier, leaving the other runners to settle for photo finishes.

Athletes representing Puerto Rico at the Olympics have won a total of 10 medals since first participating in the Games in 1948, the majority of which were in boxing.

RELATED Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead

Its only other gold came in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro when Monica Puig defeated Angelique Kerber of Germany in women's singles tennis.

"We have gold!" Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi tweeted in celebration on Monday. "Today, our [Jasmine Camacho-Quinn] put Puerto Rico on high! Thank you for uniting a people, for giving us this joy, filling us with pride and representing Puerto Rican women to the world!"

Picking up the silver was Team USA's Kendra Harrison, 28, who finished fractions of a second faster than Megan Tapper, 27, of Jamaica who secured bronze.

RELATED Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games

Harrison was among the favorites to medal as she set the world record of 12.20 seconds in London in 2016.

American Gabriele Cunningham, 23, finished seventh with a time of 13.01 seconds.

In the long jump, American Juvaughn Harrison, 22, finished fifth with a distance of 8.15 meters after six attempts.

RELATED Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event

Harrison was in bronze medal contention after his fifth and farthest jump of the day but was knocked out during the final round that saw Miltiadis Tentoglou, 23, of Greece secure gold, pushing down Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso to silver and bronze, respectively, despite the pair leading for much of the heat.

Echevarria, 22, had also scored 8.41 meters but his 8.09 meters, his second best of the day, was shorter than Tentoglou's second farthest jump of 8.15 meters.

Confusion set in after the sixth round of jumps as Tentoglou was unsure if he had won gold with his coaches in the stands yelling to him that he had.

Tentoglou's win came in a heat that saw many disappointments and injuries.

Echevarria seemed to have injured himself in his fourth attempt, which he came away from limping. He passed his fifth jump and faulted on his sixth.

Masso's 8.21 meters was made on his first attempt but after his second jump, he passed on the remaining four attempts.

Jamaica's Taja Gayle, 25, who failed to advance among the final eight, performed under expectations after having injured his left knee during qualifiers.

Latest Headlines

Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the 2020 Summer Games to headline a 13-medal day for the Americans and push Team USA to 59 overall Sunday in Tokyo, eight more than second-place China.
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany capped off his stellar run in Tokyo with an Olympic gold medal, beating the Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the men's final Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park.
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnasts Mykayla Skinner and Suni Lee earned two more medals from individual competitions Sunday in Tokyo. The success came as star teammate Simone Biles withdrew from her fifth event of the 2020 Summer Games.
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Italy's Marcell Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. His time of 9.80 seconds set a European record.
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele may not own a major tournament title from the PGA Tour, but he picked up a gold medal Sunday, winning the men's golf tournament for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA started Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Games with a silver medal in the triathlon in Tokyo. The Americans went on to win two golds in swimming and two bronze medals in track and field and shooting Saturday.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 day ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Sports News // 1 day ago
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
July 31 (UPI) -- Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic to become the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis for Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Tokyo.
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
July 31 (UPI) -- Spain, Brazil, Japan and Mexico each clinched spots in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Games men's soccer tournament with quarterfinal victories Saturday in Japan.
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will prolong her absence from 2020 Summer Games competitions and miss next week's vault and uneven bars events as she continues to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics said Saturday.
Advertisement
 
