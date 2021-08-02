Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 11:29 PM

U.S. boxer Duke Ragan advances to men's featherweight gold medal final

By
Duke Ragan of the United States (L) on Tuesday advanced to the men's featherweight (52-57kg) gold medal bout. Photo by Rungrou Yongrit/EPA-EFE
Duke Ragan of the United States (L) on Tuesday advanced to the men's featherweight (52-57kg) gold medal bout. Photo by Rungrou Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- American featherweight boxer Duke Ragan has advanced to the Olympic gold medal bout after besting Samuel Takyi in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Ragan, 23, won by points in a split 4-1 decision at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena in a fight that saw him strong and measured against a more kinetic and flashy Takyi.

Advertisement

The American solidified his win in the third and final round with solid punches on target that Takyi failed to find an answer for.

The bout opened, however, with Takyi in the blue trunks taking the first round 3-2 on a strong finish after Ragan in the red seemed to have bested the Ghanan early.

RELATED Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis

The second round saw the reverse with Takyi coming out strong and gaining points that fed a swagger visibly noticeable in his stance, which remained even as Ragan landed solid rights as the frame came to an end.

It was a decisive 4-1 card in Ragan's favor.

In the final round, Ragan came out fast, picking up points early that put him in a good position and forced Takyi to taking risks as the bout came to an end.

RELATED Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10

The split decision sends the Ghanan, who died his hair gold to match the medal he sought to win, to the bronze medal match, while guaranteeing that Ragan will either come home with a gold or silver medal around his neck.

Advertisement

The men's feather final bout is to be held Thursday. Ragan will be facing the winner of the feather semifinal between Cuba's Lazaro and Russia Alert Batyrgaziev that is to be held later Tuesday.

RELATED Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals

Latest Headlines

Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Olympics: U.S. beach volleyball's April Ross, Alix Klineman top Germany, reach semis
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- United States women's beach volleyball stars April Ross and Alix Klineman are now two wins away from their first Olympic gold medals after defeating Germany in the quarterfinals Tuesday in Japan.
Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigns amid probe
Sports News // 46 minutes ago
Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigns amid probe
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Syracuse Orange women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday amid the university's investigation into allegations of threats, bullying and inappropriate behavior on his part.
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
NFL // 1 hour ago
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith to miss 2-3 weeks due to MCL sprain
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to be out two to three weeks because of a sprained MCL.
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
NBA // 3 hours ago
2021 NBA Free Agency: Heat to add Raptors' Kyle Lowry; Lonzo Ball to Bulls
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- After spending the past nine seasons in Toronto, Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry is joining the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
NFL // 4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery Monday and be sidelined for about five to 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich said.
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Team USA won five more medals at the 10th day of the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Tokyo. Athletes from track and field, gymnastics, weightlifting and wrestling reached the podium.
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. men's national team beat Mexico 1-0 in extra time in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 12 hours ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jade Carey claimed Team USA's fifth medal from women's gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Games with a first place finish in the floor exercise Monday in Tokyo.
Canada shocks U.S. women's soccer team to advance to Olympic final
Soccer // 16 hours ago
Canada shocks U.S. women's soccer team to advance to Olympic final
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jessie Fleming netted a 75th-minute penalty kick Monday to lift Canada to a 1-0 upset of the U.S. Women's National Team in the soccer semifinals of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/