Aug. 2, 2021 / 10:56 PM

Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigns amid probe

By
Syracuse women's basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman (C), shown April 3, 2016, guided the Orange to the national championship game in 2016. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Syracuse women's basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman (C), shown April 3, 2016, guided the Orange to the national championship game in 2016. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Syracuse Orange women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday amid the university's investigation into allegations of threats, bullying and inappropriate behavior on his part.

"Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the university, the program and our student-athletes," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. "We wish him and his family all the best. Interim leadership for the women's basketball program will be announced in the coming days.

"As previously announced, the university retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program. That review is ongoing, and the department of athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review."

The Athletic first reported the allegations against the 50-year-old Hillsman after 11 players, including leading scorer Kiara Lewis and ACC Rookie of the Year Kamilla Cardoso, decided to transfer from the school following last season.

RELATED Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey departs Baylor for LSU

Former Syracuse student-athletes and staff members told The Athletic in June that Hillsman's threats consisted of explicit language and included an alleged incident when he flipped over a table at halftime during a game in the 2019-20 season and told his players, "I don't give a [expletive] about you."

Other accusations against Hillsman included unwanted touching, kisses on the forehead and refusing his players' requests for water after drills in practice.

Hillsman, the program's career leader in wins, guided the Orange to the national championship game in 2016. He had a 319-169 record at the school and led the team to nine NCAA Tournament appearances since being hired in 2006.

RELATED UConn freshman Paige Bueckers wins John R. Wooden Award

Hillsman's contract was set to run through 2024.

RELATED College basketball: Arizona women 'disrespected' by Final Four video omission

