Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 5:42 AM

American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics

By
United States Artistic Gymnast Simone Biles during her qualifying round on the balance beam at Ariake Gymnastics Centre at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on &nbsp;July 25. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
United States Artistic Gymnast Simone Biles during her qualifying round on the balance beam at Ariake Gymnastics Centre at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on  July 25. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnastics officials said Monday that star gymnast Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, which will be her final event at the 2020 Summer Games.

Biles' return to the competition comes after she withdrew from several events last week, citing mental health issues.

Advertisement

USA Gymnastics made the announcement Monday on Twitter, saying Biles will compete in the event alongside her U.S. teammate Suni Lee, who won the gold in the individual all-around.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow -- Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both," the organization said.

RELATED Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles

Biles first withdrew from the women's team gymnastics competition last week following her first rotation on the vault.

The next day, USA Gymnastics said she would not compete in the individual all-around gymnastics final, an event she won during the 2016 Summer Olympics, due to mental health concerns. Biles then withdrew from the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise finals.

Advertisement

On Instagram, prior to withdrawing from the events, she said she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders.

RELATED Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead

"I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard," she wrote.

Following an outpouring of support, Biles released a statement on Twitter and said the episodes have made her realize that "I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed before."

Biles has won six medals in Olympic career, including four golds.

RELATED Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's gymnastics

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade shows her gold medal to the camera during the presentation ceremony for the vault in the individual apparatus final on August 1. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Lexitonian, Dr. Schivel, Jackie's Warrior win big sprints in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Lexitonian, Dr. Schivel, Jackie's Warrior win big sprints in weekend horse racing
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lexitonian, Dr. Schivel and Jackie's Warrior all posted big wins and potentially previewed a choice Breeders' Cup showdown as top-class sprints highlighted weekend horse racing.
USA women's Olympic basketball team downs France 93-82
Sports News // 3 hours ago
USA women's Olympic basketball team downs France 93-82
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- In their final group-stage game of women's Olympic basketball in Tokyo on Monday, Team USA defeated France in a closely contested match on the shooting power of their stars.
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins gold in 100-m hurdles
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the 100-meter hurdles on Monday in Japan, securing the U.S. territory not only its first gold medal of the Tokyo Games but its second in history.
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Swimmer Caeleb Dressel earned his fourth and fifth gold medals of the 2020 Summer Games to headline a 13-medal day for the Americans and push Team USA to 59 overall Sunday in Tokyo, eight more than second-place China.
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany capped off his stellar run in Tokyo with an Olympic gold medal, beating the Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the men's final Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park.
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnasts Mykayla Skinner and Suni Lee earned two more medals from individual competitions Sunday in Tokyo. The success came as star teammate Simone Biles withdrew from her fifth event of the 2020 Summer Games.
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Italy's Marcell Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. His time of 9.80 seconds set a European record.
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele may not own a major tournament title from the PGA Tour, but he picked up a gold medal Sunday, winning the men's golf tournament for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA started Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Games with a silver medal in the triathlon in Tokyo. The Americans went on to win two golds in swimming and two bronze medals in track and field and shooting Saturday.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 day ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Caeleb Dressel's dominant day boosts USA's Olympic medal lead
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/