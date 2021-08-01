Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnasts Mykayla Skinner and Suni Lee earned two more medals from individual competitions Sunday in Tokyo. The success came as star teammate Simone Biles withdrew from her fifth event of the 2020 Summer Games.

Skinner placed second in the vault final to win silver, her first Olympic medal. She competed in place of Biles and dedicated the medal to her teammate.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won gold and South Korea's Seojeong Yeo won bronze on vault.

Lee won Bronze on the uneven bars. Belgium's Nina Derwael won that event with a score of 15.200. Anastasiia Iliankova won silver.

Lee now owns gold, silver and bronze medals and leads all women's gymnasts with three medals at the 2020 Summer Games. She is tied with men's gymnast Xiao Ruoteng of China for the most among gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics.

Andrade and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee each won two medals through the first four women's team and individual events.

USA Gymnastics announced Biles' withdrawal from the floor final Sunday morning in Tokyo, hours before the night's individual events. Biles, widely regarded as the best gymnast in history, started her string of withdraws Tuesday and hasn't competed since.





The four-time Olympic gold medalist cited mental health as the reason for the departure from competition.

Biles was part of Team USA's silver medal performance in the women's all-around team final, but withdrew from that event after her first vault rotation. She went on to miss the all-around individual final, in addition to Sunday's vault and bars finals.

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "Either way, we're all behind you, Simone."

Skinner told reporters Sunday that she believes Biles will compete in the balance beam final, the last women's gymnastics event of the Games. The beam final is Tuesday in Tokyo.

Team USA's men's gymnasts have yet to medal in Tokyo. Israel's Artem Dolgopyat won gold in floor to start gymnastic competition Sunday. Spain's Rayederley Zapata won silver and Ruoteng claimed bronze.

Great Britain's Max Whitlock won the men's pommel horse final. Chinese Taipei's Kai Chih finished second. Japan's Kazuma Kaya claimed bronze for his second medal of the Games.





Team USA's Yul Moldauer finished sixth in each men's event.