Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 1, 2021 / 10:21 AM

Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash

By
Team USA's Fred Kerley (L) and Italy's Marcell Jacobs celebrate after respective second and first place finishes in the men's 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Team USA's Fred Kerley (L) and Italy's Marcell Jacobs celebrate after respective second and first place finishes in the men's 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Italy's Marcell Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. His time of 9.80 seconds set a European record.

Jacobs crossed the finish line four hundredths of a second before American Fred Kerley, who claimed silver. Canada's Andre de Grasse won bronze with a time of 9.89 seconds.

Advertisement

American Ronnie Baker placed fifth. Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified from the event due to a false start.

Team USA's Trayvon Bromell was a favorite to win, but finished third in his semifinal heat and did not qualify for the final. Bromell entered the event with the world's fastest time -- 9.77 seconds -- over the last year.

Jamaica legend Usain Bolt, who is retired, won the event in 2016, 2012 and 2008, Jacobs, 26, is the first Italian man to win gold in the 100-meter dash at the Games.

Advertisement

Jamaica swept the podium in the women's 100-meter dash Saturday in Tokyo. Elaine Thompson-Herah won that event with an Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson won silver and bronze, respectively.

RELATED Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events

Earlier Sunday in track and field, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas won the women's triple jump with a world record distance of 51 feet, five inches or 15.67 meters. Portugal's Patricia Mamona claimed silver in the triple jump. Spain's Ana Peleteiro won a bronze medal in that event.

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal in the men's high jump with a height of 2.39 meters. Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus won a bronze medal in that event.

Raven Saunders won the first track and field medal of the day for Team USA with a silver in the women's shot put. China's Lijiao Gong won gold with a distance of 20.58 meters. New Zealand's Valerie won a bronze medal in the women's shot put.

RELATED Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony

The men's long jump final will be the first medal event for athletics Monday in Tokyo. Medals also will be handed out Monday in the women's 100-meter hurdles, women's discus throw, men's 3,000-meter steeplechase and the women's 5,000-meter final.

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from athletics

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica (R) celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter race during the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 31, where she won gold and set an Olympic record. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele may not own a major tournament title from the PGA Tour, but he picked up a gold medal Sunday, winning the men's golf tournament for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA started Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Games with a silver medal in the triathlon in Tokyo. The Americans went on to win two golds in swimming and two bronze medals in track and field and shooting Saturday.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 day ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
July 31 (UPI) -- Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic to become the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis for Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Tokyo.
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
July 31 (UPI) -- Spain, Brazil, Japan and Mexico each clinched spots in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Games men's soccer tournament with quarterfinal victories Saturday in Japan.
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will prolong her absence from 2020 Summer Games competitions and miss next week's vault and uneven bars events as she continues to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics said Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
MLB // 1 day ago
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox added to their bullpen by acquiring star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday.
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
MLB // 1 day ago
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/