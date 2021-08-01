Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Italy's Marcell Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. His time of 9.80 seconds set a European record.

Jacobs crossed the finish line four hundredths of a second before American Fred Kerley, who claimed silver. Canada's Andre de Grasse won bronze with a time of 9.89 seconds.

American Ronnie Baker placed fifth. Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified from the event due to a false start.

Team USA's Trayvon Bromell was a favorite to win, but finished third in his semifinal heat and did not qualify for the final. Bromell entered the event with the world's fastest time -- 9.77 seconds -- over the last year.

Jamaica legend Usain Bolt, who is retired, won the event in 2016, 2012 and 2008, Jacobs, 26, is the first Italian man to win gold in the 100-meter dash at the Games.





Jamaica swept the podium in the women's 100-meter dash Saturday in Tokyo. Elaine Thompson-Herah won that event with an Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson won silver and bronze, respectively.

Earlier Sunday in track and field, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas won the women's triple jump with a world record distance of 51 feet, five inches or 15.67 meters. Portugal's Patricia Mamona claimed silver in the triple jump. Spain's Ana Peleteiro won a bronze medal in that event.

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi shared the gold medal in the men's high jump with a height of 2.39 meters. Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus won a bronze medal in that event.

Raven Saunders won the first track and field medal of the day for Team USA with a silver in the women's shot put. China's Lijiao Gong won gold with a distance of 20.58 meters. New Zealand's Valerie won a bronze medal in the women's shot put.

The men's long jump final will be the first medal event for athletics Monday in Tokyo. Medals also will be handed out Monday in the women's 100-meter hurdles, women's discus throw, men's 3,000-meter steeplechase and the women's 5,000-meter final.





