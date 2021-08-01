Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica (R) celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter race during the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 31, where she won gold and set an Olympic record. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record in the 100-meter women's final, previously set in 1988, with a time of 10.60 seconds. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Jamaica's medalists for the women's 100-meter race, from left to right, silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, gold medalist Thompson-Herah and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson celebrate finishing one-two-three. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Competitors finish the women's 100-meter finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Team Poland celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 4x400-meter mixed relay finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Team Poland celebrates after winning the gold. Dominican Republic took the silver and the United States the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Poland's Kajetan Duszynski crosses the finish line to give Poland the gold medal. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Duszynski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the inaugural 4x400-meter mixed relay gold. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Athletes compete in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Kaylin Whitney competes in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Whitney (L) chases Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Teams pass the baton. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Sweden's Daniel Stahl celebrates after winning gold at the men's discus event. Sweden's Matthew Denny won the silver and Austria's Lukas Weisshaidinger the bronze. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Stahl hugs a teammate after they took the gold and silver in the men's discus event. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Nigeria's Enoch Adegoke (R) 9.98, a personal best, edges the United States' Trayvon Bromell to win the men's round one heat two 100-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Costa Rica's Andrea Carolina Vargas (C) crosses the finish line to win her heat in a women's 100-meter hurdles round one race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Kendra Harrison of the USA (2nd-L) wins the women's 100m hurdles round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Athletes recover on the track after finishing a women's 3,000-meter round one heat. The temperature at race time was 86 degrees Farenheit, 30 degrees Celsius, with 75% humidity. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Daryll Neita reacts after time of 11.00 earns her a trip to the women's 100-meter finals. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Ethiopia's Selemon Barega celebrates his gold medal win in the men's 10,000-meter finals during the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 30. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Barega with his gold medal. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Barega crosses the finish line to win the gold with Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (L) taking silver and Jacob Kiplimo taking the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Barega (L) and Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto race in the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Runners compete in the men's 10,000-meter finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Uganda's Stephen Kissa takes an early lead in the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Grant Fisher jumps into the air at the starting line before the men's 10,000-meter final. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Greece's Paraskevi Papachristou competes during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Tori Franklin competes during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Keturah Orji lands during the triple jump qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Taylor Manson (L) and Dominican Republic's Anabel Medina Ventura compete in the 4x400m mixed relay. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
United States' Karissa Schweizer hugs teammate Elise Cranny after they both qualified for the finals of the women's 3,000-meter race. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Zoey Clark (C) competes in the 4x400-meter mixed relay qualifier. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Runners compete in a women's 800-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Runners cross the finish line after the women's 800-meter round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
World number one Karsten Warholm of Norway clears a hurdle in an empty stadium in the men's 400-meter hurdles round one heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Canada's Michael Mason clears the bar in the men's high-jump qualifications. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Italy's Gianmarco Tamveri celebrates after qualifying in the men's high jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Germany's Mateusz Przybylko reacts after failing to qualify for the men's high jump. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou (C) competes in the women's 100-meter preliminary round heat. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Daryll Neita (L) reacts after finishing second behind Ta Lou. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Ta Lou celebrates after finishing first. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
Switzerland's Ajla del Ponte (L) and world number one-ranked Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica cross the finish line in a women's 100-meter preliminary round. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo