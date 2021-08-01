Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 1, 2021 / 1:04 PM

Tennis: German Alexander Zverev wins gold at 2020 Summer Games

By
Alexander Zverev of Germany poses with his gold medal after winning the men's tennis singles final at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. Photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE
Alexander Zverev of Germany poses with his gold medal after winning the men's tennis singles final at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. Photo by Mast Irham/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany capped off his stellar run in Tokyo with an Olympic gold medal, beating the Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the men's final Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park.

The victory made Zverev the first German man to win gold in Olympic singles competition.

Advertisement

"There is nothing better than this," Zverev told the International Tennis Federation. "You are not only playing for yourself, you are playing for your country, and the Olympics are the biggest sporting event in the world.

"The feeling I have now, and will have, nothing will be better."

RELATED Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA

Zverev needed just 79 minutes to dispatch of his 25th-ranked foe. He fired six aces and 22 winners and converted four of eight break points in the 6-3, 6-1 triumph on centre court. Khachanov failed to convert his lone break point opportunity.

Zverev, 24, started his gold medal run with a first-round win over Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei. He then beat Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in the second round. Zverev beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the third round and France's Jeremy Chardy in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

He then upset No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semifinals to advance to the gold medal match. No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain upset Djokovic again in the men's bronze medal match Saturday in Tokyo.

Khachanov, who claimed the silver medal in men's singles, beat Carreno Busta in straight sets in his semifinal match.

RELATED Swimmers help USA keep medal lead, others miss Olympic podium in track, BMX

He also earned tournament wins over Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, James Duckworth of Australia, No. 13 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and Ugo Humbert of France.

No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland beat No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the women's gold medal match Saturday in Tokyo. No. 6 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine won the bronze medal in women's singles.

No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic beat Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in the women's doubles gold medal match Sunday in Tokyo.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev beat Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in an all-Russian Olympic Committee gold medal match for the mixed doubles title.

Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Gymnasts Skinner, Lee medal for USA; Biles pulls out of fifth event
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. gymnasts Mykayla Skinner and Suni Lee earned two more medals from individual competitions Sunday in Tokyo. The success came as star teammate Simone Biles withdrew from her fifth event of the 2020 Summer Games.
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Italy's Jacobs beats USA's Kerley for Olympic gold in men's 100 dash
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Italy's Marcell Jacobs claimed the unofficial title of fastest man in the world with a gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Summer Games on Sunday in Tokyo. His time of 9.80 seconds set a European record.
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Xander Schauffele may not own a major tournament title from the PGA Tour, but he picked up a gold medal Sunday, winning the men's golf tournament for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA started Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Games with a silver medal in the triathlon in Tokyo. The Americans went on to win two golds in swimming and two bronze medals in track and field and shooting Saturday.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 day ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Sports News // 1 day ago
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
July 31 (UPI) -- Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic to become the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis for Switzerland at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Tokyo.
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
Soccer // 1 day ago
Spain, Brazil, Japan, Mexico advance to Olympic semifinals in men's soccer
July 31 (UPI) -- Spain, Brazil, Japan and Mexico each clinched spots in the semifinals of the 2020 Summer Games men's soccer tournament with quarterfinal victories Saturday in Japan.
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will prolong her absence from 2020 Summer Games competitions and miss next week's vault and uneven bars events as she continues to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics said Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Team USA's Xander Schauffele claims gold in Olympic golf
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for USA
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic wins tennis gold medal, Novak Djokovic suffers another upset
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/