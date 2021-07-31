Olympics: Triathletes, swimmers, shooters, sprinters medal for Team USA

July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA started Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Games with a silver medal in the triathlon in Tokyo. The Americans went on to win two golds in swimming and two bronze medals in track and field and shooting Saturday.

The five podium appearances pushed Team USA's Olympic medal total to 46, which is tied with China for the most medals at the Games. China earned six medals Saturday and owns an Olympic-high 21 gold medals. France also earned six medals on Day 8, but ranks eighth in the medal count.

Katie Zaferes, Kevin McDowell, Taylor Knibb and Morgan Pearson were the first Americans to reach the podium Saturday. Their time of 1:23:55 was fast enough to win a silver medal in the mixed relay triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park.

Great Britain won gold and beat Team USA by 14 seconds. France finished third.

Team USA went on to win bronze in the 4x400-meter mixed track relay Saturday in Tokyo. Vernon Norwood, Trevor Stewart, Kendall Ellis and Whitney Kaylin helped the Americans finish third in that event. Poland and the Dominican Republic claimed respective gold and silver medals in the relay.





Jamaica swept the women's 100-meter final in track. Elaine Thompson-Herah won the gold medal with an Olympic-record time of 10.61 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place, respectively. American Teahna Daniels finished seventh.

In swimming, Team USA's Caeleb Dressel won his third gold medal of the Games with a win in the men's 100-meter butterfly. Dressel's time of 49.45 seconds set a world record.

Katie Ledecky claimed her second gold and fourth overall medal of the Games with a victory in the women's 800-meter freestyle final. American Katie Grimes, 15, finished fourth in that event.

Team USA added its final medal of the day with a third-place finish in shooting. Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows teamed up to claim the gold medal in the trap mixed team bronze medal match. Spain beat San Marino in the gold medal match.

In tennis, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the women's singles gold medal match Saturday in Tokyo.





Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine beat Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match. Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta upset Novak Djokovic of Serbia for the bronze medal in the men's singles tournament.

In non-medal events, Team USA beat South Korea to improve to 2-0 in the baseball tournament. The win Saturday in Yokohama, Japan, helped the Americans (2-0) clinch the top seed in Group B in the double-elimination tournament.

In basketball, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum led Team USA to a 119-84 win over the Czech Republic.

Durant recorded 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He passed Carmelo Anthony the top point scorer in Team USA history.

Tatum recorded a game-high 27 points in the win. Team USA (2-1) is in second place by 3-0 France in Group A.

In soccer, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and Spain won their quarterfinal matches Saturday and advanced to the semifinals of the men's tournament.





Spain's Rafa Mir scored three goals in a 5-2 win over the Ivory Coast. Japan beat New Zealand in a penalty kick shootout. Brazil beat Egypt 1-0. Mexico ended the day with a 6-3 win over South Korea.

In golf, American Xander Schauffele fired a 3-under par 68 in the third round to maintain a one-stroke lead on the field in the men's tournament. Schauffele is 14-under par entering the final round.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama fired a 4-under par 67 in the third round and is 13-under par through three rounds. Great Britain's Paul Casey and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz are tied for third at 12-under par.

Ireland's Rory McIlroy is tied for fifth. Team USA's Collin Morikawa is tied for 17th. Americans Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas are tied for 38th.