Sports News
July 30, 2021 / 3:00 AM

U.S. women's soccer, Olympic golf, tennis among top weekend sports events

By
Christen Press (11) and the United States Women's National Team battle the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the women's soccer tournament Friday in Yokohama, Japan. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Christen Press (11) and the United States Women's National Team battle the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the women's soccer tournament Friday in Yokohama, Japan. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team's road to another gold medal and Novak Djokovic's quest to become the first male tennis player in history to claim a Golden Slam are among must-watch sports events this weekend.

The world's best swimmers, track stars, gymnasts, basketball players, golfers and other elite athletes also will be in action as part of the 2020 Summer Games from Friday through Sunday in Tokyo.

Stateside, MLB and MLS regular season games pack any gaps in the weekend sports schedule.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Team USA take the field for one of the most significant matches this weekend.

U.S. women's soccer vs. the Netherlands

The U.S. women face the Netherlands in a 2020 Summer Games quarterfinal game Friday in Yokohama, Japan. The match airs at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCSN.

The winner battles Canada or Brazil in the semifinals Monday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima.

The U.S. women are ranked No. 1 in the world, but posted just one win in three group stage games. They failed to score in two of those matches. Sweden beat the U.S. women for the Group G title.

The Netherlands, ranked No. 4, edged Brazil, Zambia and China to win Group F. They outscored opponents 21-8 for a goal differential of +13 in the group stage, the best mark among the 12-team field.

Press and center midfielder Julie Ertz each logged two assists in the Americans' 6-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. No U.S. women's team player has scored more than one goal at the tournament.

Despite its lackluster performance in the group stage, the U.S. women's team is still favored to beat the Netherlands and advance to the semifinals.

Djokovic goes for Golden Slam

Serbian Novak Djokovic came one step closer on his quest for a tennis calendar-year Golden Slam when he beat Kei Nishikori in the men's singles quarterfinals Thursday in Tokyo. The winner of the 2021 Australian Open and 2021 French Open can complete the feat if he wins gold in Tokyo and wins the 2021 Australian Open after the Games.

Steffi Graf is the only other tennis player in history to win all four Grand Slams and a gold medal in the same year. She accomplished the feat in 1988.

Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world, battles No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals Friday in Tokyo. The winner faces No. 25 Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee or No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the gold medal match Sunday, which airs at 11 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Khachanov battles Carreno Busta in the first semifinal at 2 a.m. EDT Friday on NBC's Olympic Channel. Djokovic and Zverev face off in the next match on the same network.

Friday

Tennis

Olympics: Karen Khachanov vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at 2 a.m. EDT on NBC's Olympic Channel

Olympics: Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev after first match on NBC's Olympic Channel

Olympics: Women's singles final: Belinda Bencic vs. Marketa Vondrousova at 11 p.m. EDT on NBC's Olympic Channel

Women's Soccer

Olympics: Canada vs. Brazil at 4 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Great Britain vs. Australia at 5 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: Sweden vs. Japan at 6 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: USA vs. the Netherlands at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Baseball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Israel at 6 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com

MLB: Cubs at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Red Sox at Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Track

Olympics: Men's 10,000m final at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

Golf

Olympics: Third round at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Men's Soccer

MLS: Columbus at NYCFC at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Orlando at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

MLS: Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Swimming

Olympics: Men's 100m butterfly final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 200m backstroke final at 9:37 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 800m freestyle final at 9:46 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Mixed 4x100m medley relay final at 10:43 p.m. EDT on NBC

Saturday

Men's Soccer

Olympics: Spain vs. Ivory Coast at 4 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Japan vs. New Zealand at 5 a.m. EDT on USA

Olympics: Brazil vs. Egypt at 6 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: Korea vs. Mexico at 7 a.m. EDT on Telemundo

MLS: San Jose at Seattle at 5 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: New England at New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Miami at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at Houston at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Austin at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Minnesota at Vancouver at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Baseball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Korea at 6 a.m. EDT on USA

MLB: Royals at Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Athletics at Angels at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLB: Twins at Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. EDT on FS1

Track

Olympics: Men's discus throw final at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Mixed 4x400 relay final at 8:35 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's 100m final at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's shot put final at 9:35 p.m. EDT on USA

Basketball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Czech Republic at 8 a.m. EDT on NBC

Golf

Olympics: Final round at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Swimming

Olympics: Men's 50m freestyle final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 50m freestyle final at 9:37 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Men's 1,500m freestyle final at 9:44 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 4x100m medley relay final at 10:15 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Men's 4x100m medley relay final at 10:36 p.m. EDT on NBC

Tennis

Olympics: Men's singles final at 11 p.m. EDT on NBC's Olympic Channel

Sunday

Gymnastics

Olympics: Men's floor final at 4 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's vault final at 4:45 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's pommel horse final at 5:44 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's uneven bars final at 6:27 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Track

Olympics: Men's high jump final at 6:10 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's triple jump final at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's 100m final at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's long jump final at 9:20 p.m. EDT on USA

Olympics: Women's 100m hurdles final at 10:50 p.m. EDT on USA

Men's Soccer

MLS: Chicago at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. EDT on TUDN

MLS: Nashville vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Gold Cup: Qatar/USA vs. Mexico/Canada at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLB

Indians at White Sox at 2:10 p.m. EDT on TBS (Out of market only)

Red Sox at Rays at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's gymnastics

The United States' Sunisa Lee holds her gold medal following the individual all-around gymnastics final on July 29. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
MLB // 4 hours ago
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
NBA // 5 hours ago
NBA pauses draft, honors late Kentucky basketball star Terrence Clarke
July 29 (UPI) -- The NBA briefly paused Thursday night's draft to honor late Kentucky Wildcats basketball player Terrence Clarke, who died in a car accident earlier this year.
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
MLB // 5 hours ago
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
July 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has decided to step down for the remainder of the 2021 season because of lingering health problems.
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees
MLB // 6 hours ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star 1B Anthony Rizzo to New York Yankees
July 29 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
NBA // 7 hours ago
Wizards agree to trade All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to Lakers
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
NBA // 7 hours ago
2021 NBA Draft: Detroit Pistons select Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick
July 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick to open the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
NBA // 14 hours ago
NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among projected top picks
July 29 (UPI) -- Former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in Thursday's 2021 NBA Draft. Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs are among other top prospects available.
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around
July 29 (UPI) -- Team USA's Suni Lee claimed the title of world's best all-around women's gymnast with a victory in the individual competition at the 2020 Summer Games on Thursday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Djokovic advances to Olympic tennis semis; Vondrousova, Bencic to meet in women's final
July 29 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised into the men's tennis semifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori on Thursday, moving just two matches away from a gold medal.
U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Olympics after positive COVID-19 test
Sports News // 18 hours ago
U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Olympics after positive COVID-19 test
July 29 (UPI) -- American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks is out of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo after he tested positive for COVID-19, USA Track & Field announced Thursday.
