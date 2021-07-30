U.S. women's soccer, Olympic golf, tennis among top weekend sports events

July 30 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team's road to another gold medal and Novak Djokovic's quest to become the first male tennis player in history to claim a Golden Slam are among must-watch sports events this weekend.

The world's best swimmers, track stars, gymnasts, basketball players, golfers and other elite athletes also will be in action as part of the 2020 Summer Games from Friday through Sunday in Tokyo.

Stateside, MLB and MLS regular season games pack any gaps in the weekend sports schedule.

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Team USA take the field for one of the most significant matches this weekend.

U.S. women's soccer vs. the Netherlands

The U.S. women face the Netherlands in a 2020 Summer Games quarterfinal game Friday in Yokohama, Japan. The match airs at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCSN.

The winner battles Canada or Brazil in the semifinals Monday at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima.

The U.S. women are ranked No. 1 in the world, but posted just one win in three group stage games. They failed to score in two of those matches. Sweden beat the U.S. women for the Group G title.





The Netherlands, ranked No. 4, edged Brazil, Zambia and China to win Group F. They outscored opponents 21-8 for a goal differential of +13 in the group stage, the best mark among the 12-team field.

Press and center midfielder Julie Ertz each logged two assists in the Americans' 6-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday in Saitama, Japan. No U.S. women's team player has scored more than one goal at the tournament.

Despite its lackluster performance in the group stage, the U.S. women's team is still favored to beat the Netherlands and advance to the semifinals.

Djokovic goes for Golden Slam

Serbian Novak Djokovic came one step closer on his quest for a tennis calendar-year Golden Slam when he beat Kei Nishikori in the men's singles quarterfinals Thursday in Tokyo. The winner of the 2021 Australian Open and 2021 French Open can complete the feat if he wins gold in Tokyo and wins the 2021 Australian Open after the Games.

Steffi Graf is the only other tennis player in history to win all four Grand Slams and a gold medal in the same year. She accomplished the feat in 1988.





Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world, battles No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals Friday in Tokyo. The winner faces No. 25 Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee or No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the gold medal match Sunday, which airs at 11 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Khachanov battles Carreno Busta in the first semifinal at 2 a.m. EDT Friday on NBC's Olympic Channel. Djokovic and Zverev face off in the next match on the same network.

Friday

Tennis

Olympics: Karen Khachanov vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at 2 a.m. EDT on NBC's Olympic Channel

Olympics: Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev after first match on NBC's Olympic Channel

Olympics: Women's singles final: Belinda Bencic vs. Marketa Vondrousova at 11 p.m. EDT on NBC's Olympic Channel

Women's Soccer

Olympics: Canada vs. Brazil at 4 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Great Britain vs. Australia at 5 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: Sweden vs. Japan at 6 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: USA vs. the Netherlands at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Baseball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Israel at 6 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com





MLB: Cubs at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Red Sox at Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Track

Olympics: Men's 10,000m final at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

Golf

Olympics: Third round at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Men's Soccer

MLS: Columbus at NYCFC at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Orlando at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN

MLS: Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Swimming

Olympics: Men's 100m butterfly final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 200m backstroke final at 9:37 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 800m freestyle final at 9:46 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Mixed 4x100m medley relay final at 10:43 p.m. EDT on NBC

Saturday

Men's Soccer

Olympics: Spain vs. Ivory Coast at 4 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Japan vs. New Zealand at 5 a.m. EDT on USA

Olympics: Brazil vs. Egypt at 6 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: Korea vs. Mexico at 7 a.m. EDT on Telemundo

MLS: San Jose at Seattle at 5 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: New England at New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+





MLS: DC United at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Miami at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at Houston at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Austin at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Minnesota at Vancouver at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Baseball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Korea at 6 a.m. EDT on USA

MLB: Royals at Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

MLB: Athletics at Angels at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLB: Twins at Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. EDT on FS1

Track

Olympics: Men's discus throw final at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Mixed 4x400 relay final at 8:35 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's 100m final at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's shot put final at 9:35 p.m. EDT on USA

Basketball

Olympics: Team USA vs. Czech Republic at 8 a.m. EDT on NBC

Golf

Olympics: Final round at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Swimming

Olympics: Men's 50m freestyle final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 50m freestyle final at 9:37 p.m. EDT on NBC





Olympics: Men's 1,500m freestyle final at 9:44 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 4x100m medley relay final at 10:15 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Men's 4x100m medley relay final at 10:36 p.m. EDT on NBC

Tennis

Olympics: Men's singles final at 11 p.m. EDT on NBC's Olympic Channel

Sunday

Gymnastics

Olympics: Men's floor final at 4 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's vault final at 4:45 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's pommel horse final at 5:44 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's uneven bars final at 6:27 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Track

Olympics: Men's high jump final at 6:10 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Women's triple jump final at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's 100m final at 8:50 a.m. EDT on Peacock

Olympics: Men's long jump final at 9:20 p.m. EDT on USA

Olympics: Women's 100m hurdles final at 10:50 p.m. EDT on USA

Men's Soccer

MLS: Chicago at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. EDT on TUDN

MLS: Nashville vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Gold Cup: Qatar/USA vs. Mexico/Canada at 8:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLB

Indians at White Sox at 2:10 p.m. EDT on TBS (Out of market only)

Red Sox at Rays at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN





