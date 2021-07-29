Lilly King, Ryan Murphy snag silver medals in Tokyo Olympics swimming

Gold medalist Emma McKeon (R) of Australia is hugged by teammate bronze medalist Cate Campbell, after setting a new Olympic record, 51.96, during the women's 100-meter freestyle final on July 30. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
McKeon holds her gold medal. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to setting a new world record of 2:18.95 in the 200-meter breaststroke final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Schoenmaker (second from right) is hugged, from left to right, by U.S. silver medalist Lilly King, bronze medalist Annie Lazor and teammate Kaylene Corbett after setting a new world record. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Schoenmaker competes in the 200-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Lazor (L) and King pose for photographers following the 200-meter breaststroke final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
China's Yufel Zhang (L) celebrates winning the gold medal with teammate Liyan Yu in the women's 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:03.86 on July 29. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Zhang competes in the 200-meter butterfly. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Team China celebrates winning the 200-meter freestyle for the gold. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
From left to right, the United States' Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin and Katie Ledecky celebrate winning silver in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Ledecky competes in the1500-meter freestyle final on July 28, where she took home gold.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ledecky won gold in the 1500-meter freestyle final with a time of 15:37.34. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ledecky (L) and teammate Erica Sullivan, who won silver, hug after the women's 1500-meter freestyle final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Japan's Yui Ohashi celebrates winning gold in 200-meter individual medley final with a time of 2:08.52. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Australia's Ariarne Titmus (L) reacts to winning gold in the 200-meter freestyle. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Hall Flickinger competes in the 200-meter butterfly. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Titmus celebrates her win in the 200-meter freestyle final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI.. | License Photo
Ledecky competes in the 200-meter freestyle finals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
U.S. gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, the first Olympic swimmer born in Alaska, celebrates on the podium after winning the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.95 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, U.S. bronze medalist Lilly King, gold medalist Jacoby and South Africa's silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker pose for media after the 100-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Jacoby reacts after winning the women's 100-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
King (front) finishes third to Schoenmaker in the women's 100-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Canada's silver medalist Kylie Masse, U.S. bronze medalist Regan Smith and Australia's gold medalist Kaylee McKeown, with an Olympic record 57.47, pose with their medals from the 100-meter backstroke final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
McKeown (L) celebrates her Olympic record win in the 100-meter backstroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Kate Douglass competes in the 200-meter individual medley semifinal, which she won to go on to the final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Katie Ledecky looks at results after winning the 200-meter freestyle semifinal two with a time of 1:55.34. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ledecky competes in the 200-meter freestyle semifinal, where she advanced to the final. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ariarne Titmus of Australia holds her gold medal at the women's 400-meter freestyle, beating Ledecky, on July 26. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Titmus (L) hugs Ledecky (R) after the win. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Titmus swam the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:56.69. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ledecky holds up off her silver medal. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ledecky competes in the 400-meter freestyle. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Margaret Macneil of Canada won gold in the 100-meter butterfly, with a time of 55:59. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Yufei Zhang of China celebrates her silver medal in the women's 100-meter butterfly, with a time of 55:64. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates her win in the 100-meter breaststroke heat two. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Zhang competes in the 100-meter butterfly. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI.. | License Photo
Taylor Ruck of Canada competes in the women's 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday July 26, 2021. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Team Australia celebrates winning the 4x100-meter freestyle relay on July 25. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Cate Campbell of Australia competes in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts to winning the women's 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:32.08. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ohashi (R) leads the women's 400-meter individual medley. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Ohashi reacts to winning the women's 400-meter individual medley. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Claire Curzan of the United States competes in the women's 100-meter butterfly heat three event. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI.. | License Photo
Macneil (L) and Curzan take off in the women's 100-meter butterfly heat three. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo