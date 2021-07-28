Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 28, 2021 / 9:04 AM

Olympics officials delay start of tennis matches due to Tokyo heat

By
Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee used several medical timeouts Wednesday during his third-round tennis match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee used several medical timeouts Wednesday during his third-round tennis match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Start times for tennis matches at the Summer Olympics will be pushed back by four hours in response to players' recent struggles with extreme heat in Tokyo, the International Tennis Federation said Wednesday.

Organizers' extreme weather policy provides for modifications of play once the wet-bulb globe temperature reaches about 86 degrees Fahrenheit and allows 10-minute breaks when requested by men's and women's players.

Advertisement

Women's No. 29 Paula Badosa of Spain retired from her quarterfinal match against No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday due to the weather. She was taken off the court on a wheelchair.

"The decision to start matches at 3 p.m. JST (13 hours ahead of EDT) from Thursday is possible due to the outcomes of [Wednesday's] matches across the five competitions being staged and the size of player field and is designed to further safeguard player health," the ITF said.

RELATED Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis

"It has been made following consultation with the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo 2020, Olympic Broadcast Services, as well as the Olympic Tennis Event players, referee, medical experts and other key stakeholders."

"I am very sorry that I had to end the tournament likes this," Badosa wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post. "The conditions were very harsh and my body told me enough."

Advertisement

Broadcasts for the first three days started at 10 p.m. EDT in the United States. Women's semifinals and men's quarterfinals matches will now air beginning at 2 a.m. on NBC's Olympic Channel beginning Thursday.

RELATED Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic advance amid upset-filled Olympic tennis tourney

Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play Japan's Kei Nishikori in the second match at Centre Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee also struggled with the heat at Ariake Tennis Park. He defeated No. 31 Fabio Fognini of Italy, but required two medical timeouts and at one point ask the official what would happen if he "died" due to the heat.

Djokovic and Medvedev also told reporters earlier this week that they wished the matches were played later in the day.

RELATED No. 1 Ash Barty upset, Americans Tiafoe, Giron advance in Olympic tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final, citing mental health
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final, citing mental health
July 28 (UPI) -- Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday's individual gymnastics all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said Wednesday, a day after she withdrew from the women's team gymnastics competition.
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
NBA // 1 hour ago
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
July 28 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points to lead Team USA to a 54-point blowout of Iran in the preliminary round of the 2020 Summer Games men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan.
Katie Ledecky wins gold in first-ever Olympic women's 1,500-meter freestyle
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Katie Ledecky wins gold in first-ever Olympic women's 1,500-meter freestyle
July 27 (UPI) -- Olympic history was made in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatic Center in Japan on Wednesday when U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky won gold in the Summer Games' first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle.
Trea Turner pulled from Nationals' game vs. Phillies after positive COVID-19 test
MLB // 10 hours ago
Trea Turner pulled from Nationals' game vs. Phillies after positive COVID-19 test
July 27 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was forced to exit Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after testing positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
NFL // 11 hours ago
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard, unhappy with his current contract, has requested a trade.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 12 hours ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
NFL // 13 hours ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
July 27 (UPI) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday joined the ownership group of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, adding to the collection of sports teams that he has a stake in.
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending neck surgery
MLB // 13 hours ago
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending neck surgery
July 27 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals will be without pitcher Stephen Strasburg for the rest of the year after the club determined that the three-time All-Star right-hander will require season-ending neck surgery.
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
July 27 (UPI) -- Swimmers, gymnasts, a triathlete and a surfer were among those who won Team USA's 11 medals Tuesday at the 2020 Summer Games. The performances helped the Americans take over as medal count leaders through Day 4.
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
Sports News // 1 day ago
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- Team USA star Simone Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics competition after she completed the first rotation on the vault Tuesday in Tokyo, USA Gymnastics announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/