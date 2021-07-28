Trending
July 28, 2021 / 3:49 PM

Olympics: U.S. 3x3 basketball wins gold, men's gymnasts miss podium

Team USA players celebrate after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the women's 3X3 basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday in Tokyo. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI..
Team USA players celebrate after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the women's 3X3 basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Games on Wednesday in Tokyo. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI.. | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Team USA claimed six medals, including two golds, Wednesday in Tokyo, the fifth day of the 2020 Summer Games. The jewelry haul ended with title game win over the Russian Olympic Committee in women's 3x3 basketball.

Team USA held onto its lead in the medal count, with 31 total for the Games. China ranks second with 27 medals. The Russian Olympic Committee has the third-most, with 23 medals.

WNBA star Stefanie Dolson scored a game-high seven points to help Team USA capture the first gold medal in the 3x3 basketball discipline, which is an Olympic sport for the first time.

Kelsey Plum chipped in five points in the 18-15 win. Allisha Gray and Jacquelyn Young scored four and two points, respectively, for Team USA.

RELATED Olympics officials delay start of tennis matches due to Tokyo heat

Team USA went 6-1 in pool play and beat France in the women's 3x3 basketball semifinals Wednesday in Tokyo. China beat France in the bronze medal game Wednesday at Aomi Urban Sports Park. Latvia beat Russia in the men's gold medal game. Serbia claimed the bronze medal in men's 3x3 basketball.



Earlier Wednesday, Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon led Team USA to a silver medal in the men's synchronized diving 3-meter springboard final. China won that event. Germany placed second.

RELATED Olympics: Damian Lillard leads Team USA to basketball blowout over Iran

Team USA swimmers added a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal to its haul to start the fifth day of the Games. Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass claimed respective silver and bronze medals in the women's 200-meter individual medley.

Japan's Yui Ohashi won that event.

Team USA star Katie Ledecky won a gold medal in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle. American Erica Sullivan finished second in that event, followed by Germany's Sarah Kohler.

RELATED Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final, citing mental health

Team USA's men's gymnasts failed to win a medal for the second-consecutive event as Japan's Daiki Hashimoto won gold in the men's individual all-around final.

China's Ruoteng Xiao and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Team USA's 11 gold medals are the third-most at the Games, behind Japan's 13 and China's 12.

In non-medal events, Team USA whipped Iran in the preliminary round of the men's basketball tournament Wednesday in Saitama, Japan. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored a game-high 21 points in the 120-66 victory.

Team USA battles the Czech Republic in its final preliminary round men's basketball game Saturday in Saitama.

In men's soccer, Spain, the Ivory Coast, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Egypt, Korea and Mexico advanced to the quarterfinals.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev were among the top men's players to advance to the quarterfinals. Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina, Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina advanced to the women's semifinals.

Team USA's Tennys Sandgren and Austin Krajicek defeated Germany's Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the men's doubles tournament.

Team USA also picked up group stage victories in men's volleyball, women's badminton, boxing and men's beach volleyball. The Americans placed sixth in men's rugby sevens after a fifth/sixth-place game loss to South Africa.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from 3x3 basketball

From left to right, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson and Jacquelyn Young of the United States show off their gold medals as they stand on the podium after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in women's 3x3 basketball on July 28. This was the first year 3x3 basketball was an Olympic event. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

