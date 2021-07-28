USA's Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke win gold in men's swimming at Tokyo Olympics

The Great Britain swimming relay team celebrates winning the 4x 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 6:58.58 during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 28. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Hungary's gold medalist Kristof Milak celebrates after the 200-meter butterfly. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Nic Fink competes in the 200-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Great Britain's Mathew Richards competes in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Japan's silver medalist Tomoru Honda celebrates his 200-meter butterfly win. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin competes in the 200-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi (L) and Milak react to Milak's gold in the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 1:51.25. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Federico Burdisso of Italy competes in the 200-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on July 27. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
A member of the Japanese navy holds the American flag during the men's 100-meter backstroke medals ceremony. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Russia Olympic Committee's silver medalist Kliment Kolesnikov and gold medalist Evgeny Rylov and United States' bronze medalist Ryan Murphy pose with their medals for the 100-meter backstroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Britain's gold medalist Tom Dean (R) hugs teammate and silver medalist Duncan Scott on the podium after the 200-meter freestyle final. Fernando Scheffer of Brazil took bronze. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Chinese Taipei's Kuan-Hung Wang competes in the 200-meter butterfly semifinal. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Dean celebrates winning the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:44.22. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Brazil's Fernando Scheffer celebrates with his bronze medal after finishing the 200-meter freestyle. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Adam Peaty of Great Britain celebrates winning the 100-meter breaststroke, with a time of 57:37, at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on July 26. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Peaty reacts to winning gold. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple of Team USA celebrate winning gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:08.97. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI. | License Photo
Swimmers take off in the mens 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Joesph Armstrong of the United States competes in the 100-meter backstroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Apple (L) and Dressel celebrate after winning the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Apple celebrates after winning the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Becker competes in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Swimmers compete in the 200-meter freestyle heat two. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Duncan Scott of Great Britain competes in the 200-meter freestyle heat two. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Jay Litherland (L) and Chase Kalisz of Team USA react to both placing in the men's 400-meter individual medley finals on July 25. Kalisz won gold and Litherland bronze. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Kalisz reacts to winning the men's 400-meter individual medley finals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Kalisz shows off his medal, the first gold for the United States in the Summer Games. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Kalisz reacts to winning the men's 400-meter individual medley finals with a time of 4:09.42. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Kalisz competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley finals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Tun Hafnaoui of Tunisa reacts to winning the men's 400-meter freestyle finals with a time of 3:43.36. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Hafnaoui reacts to winning the men's 400-meter freestyle finals. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Peaty competes in the 100-meter breaststroke. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Swimmers practice before the start of the first day of swimming events on July 24. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley heat four. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Kalisz competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley heat three. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Team USA swimmers cheer on as teammates compete in the men's 400-meter individual medley heats. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
U.S. first lady Jill Biden cheers on the first day of swimming competitions. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Team USA swimmers cheer on teammates from the stands. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Tomas Peribonio Avila of Ecuador competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley heat one. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Swimmers take off in the men's 400-meter individual medley heat one. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Jose Lopes of Portugal competes. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Se-Bom Lee of Australia competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley heat two. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo