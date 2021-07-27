Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis

Naomi Osaka of Japan lost her third-round match in the 2020 Summer Games women's singles tennis tournament Tuesday at the Ariake Tennis Centre in Tokyo. Photo by Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE

July 27 (UPI) -- Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic upset No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan in another shocker from the 2020 Summer Games tennis tournaments Tuesday in Tokyo. The last Americans also were eliminated from contention.

Vondrousova defeated Osaka 6-1, 6-4 in a third-round match that lasted just 68 minutes at Ariake Tennis Centre.

The No. 42 player in the WTA rankings fired four aces, converted five of 11 break points and totaled just 10 unforced errors in the straight-sets victory.

Osaka converted just one of five break points and totaled 32 unforced errors. Vondrousova advanced to a women's quarterfinal against No. 29 Paula Badosa of Spain with Tuesday's victory.

No. 6 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine, No. 9 Garbine Muguruza of Spain, No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, No. 18 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of the Russian Olympic Committee and No. 20 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan were among the other top women to advance Tuesday in Tokyo.

Svitolina beat No. 19 Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets in her third-round match. Bencic beat No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.





Italy's Camila Giorgi also scored a third-round upset No. 7 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 13 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and No. 25 Karen Khachanov of the Russia Olympic Committee were among the top men to advance with second-round wins Tuesday in Tokyo.

No. 54 Frances Tiafoe and No. 65 Marcos Giron each lost their second-round matches. They were the last remaining Americans in men's or women's singles competition.

Tsitsipas beat Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4. Japan's Kei Nishikori beat Giron 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1.

Great Britain's Liam Broady upset No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. France's Jeremy Chardy also upset No. 24 Aslan Karatsev of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The men's and women's singles tournaments continue Wednesday in Tokyo. The action airs at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday on NBC's Olympic Channel.