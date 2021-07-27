Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 27, 2021 / 10:29 PM / Updated at 12:12 AM

Katie Ledecky wins gold in first-ever Olympic women's 1,500-meter freestyle

By
Katie Ledecky on Wednesday won the Olympic gold medal in the events first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Katie Ledecky on Wednesday won the Olympic gold medal in the events first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Olympic history was made in the pool at the Tokyo Aquatic Center in Japan on Wednesday when U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky won gold in the Summer Games' first-ever women's 1,500-meter freestyle.

Ledecky, 24, who holds the world and Olympic record in the length, was the favorite to win the race, despite having yet to win a gold at two attempts in the pool during these games, including failing to medal in the 200-meter freestyle about an hour before the long-distance race.

Advertisement

But when the time came, she swam unfettered.

From the kick off from the blocks to the final touch of the wall, Ledecky led with confidence, leaving the rest of the swimmers to fight for silver and bronze.

RELATED Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics

Though she wouldn't break her Olympic record set days earlier, her 15 minutes 37.34 seconds was 4 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, her U.S. teammate Erica Sullivan, 20.

"I just wanted to get the job done tonight," Ledecky told a reporter on the sidelines of the pool. "And it was tough after the 200 but I really just moved the page forward and moved on and got my mind right."

Advertisement

Sullivan said her surge at the end was part of her game plan but seeing Ledecky beside her in the final few hundred meters was an inspiration.

RELATED USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics

"There was a point when I saw Katie ahead of me and she was the only one and it really gave me the energy having someone you look up to for years and seeing them a few meters, or several meters, in front of you and using it to get home," she said.

Ledecky's first gold medal of the Tokyo games was accomplished about an hour after she failed to medal in the women's 200-meter freestyle final.

It was a highly anticipated rematch between the American and Australia's Ariarne Titmus who has become the swimmer to watch in these Olympics.

RELATED Olympics: U.S. women draw with Australia, advance in soccer tourney

Titmus, 20, bested Ledecky on Monday for the gold in the women's 400-meter freestyle, leaving the American, who was the favorite as she was the reigning champion in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the silver.

Going into the first race on Wednesday, Ledecky had also captured the gold in the 200-meter freestyle in Brazil, and was among the favorites now with Titmus to win the coveted hardware.

It was a tight pack from the start but after the first turn, with Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, 23, leading by a hair followed by China's Yang Junxuan, 19, and Penny Oleksiak, 21, of Canada with spectators waiting for Titmus and Ledecky to make their moves.

Advertisement

On the final 50 meters, Titmus surged past Haughey in the last few strides to take her gold with an Olympic record of 1 minute 53.50 seconds. The Hong Kong swimmer took silver and Oleksiak captured bronze for her sixth Olympic medal cementing her in the record books as the most decorated summer Olympian from the Great White North. She also ties speed skater Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen for most decorated Canadian Olympian.

"It's pretty unreal," she told a reporter from the sidelines of the pool. " I'm tied, I think, right now with two other women, which is super special, and I'm just excited to keep going."

She said the title will be motivating going forward.

"To have it, it's like an extra boost of confidence," she said.

The American women continued their prowess in the pool on Wednesday, winning two medals in the 200-meter medley final.

Japan's Yui Ohashi, 25, won gold with a time of 2 minutes 8.52 seconds but Alex Walsh, 19, finished 0.13 seconds after followed by Kate Douglass, 19 to win the silver and bronze respectively.

The American men on the other hand failed to medal in two events.

Advertisement

In the men's 200-meter butterfly, Hungary's Kristof Milak, 21, gave a blistering 1 minute 51.25 second performance to not only capture the gold by nearly 2.5 seconds over second-place finisher Honda Tomoru, 19, of Japan but he broke U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps' record of 1 minute 52.03 seconds set in Beijing in 2008.

Italy's Federico Burdisso, 19, took the silver.

U.S. swimmer Gunnar Bentz, 25, finished seventh.

In the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle, the final medal race in the pool on Day 5, Kieran Smith, 21, who won a bronze in the 400-meter on Sunday, gave the Americans a early but shallow lead over Britain that was evaporated by the half-way point of the race and was never to be regained.

Britain would take gold, the Russian Olympic Committee team silver and Australia bronze.

The Americans finished fourth.

Latest Headlines

Trea Turner pulled from Nationals' game vs. Phillies after positive COVID-19 test
MLB // 3 hours ago
Trea Turner pulled from Nationals' game vs. Phillies after positive COVID-19 test
July 27 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was forced to exit Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after testing positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
NFL // 3 hours ago
Miami Dolphins star CB Xavien Howard demands trade: 'I'm not happy'
July 27 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard, unhappy with his current contract, has requested a trade.
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
NBA // 4 hours ago
Former President Barack Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner, minority owner
July 27 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner and minority owner, the NBA announced.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
NFL // 5 hours ago
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes purchases stake in MLS club Sporting Kansas City
July 27 (UPI) -- Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Tuesday joined the ownership group of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, adding to the collection of sports teams that he has a stake in.
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending neck surgery
MLB // 6 hours ago
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg to undergo season-ending neck surgery
July 27 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals will be without pitcher Stephen Strasburg for the rest of the year after the club determined that the three-time All-Star right-hander will require season-ending neck surgery.
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
July 27 (UPI) -- Swimmers, gymnasts, a triathlete and a surfer were among those who won Team USA's 11 medals Tuesday at the 2020 Summer Games. The performances helped the Americans take over as medal count leaders through Day 4.
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
Sports News // 17 hours ago
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- Team USA star Simone Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics competition after she completed the first rotation on the vault Tuesday in Tokyo, USA Gymnastics announced.
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
July 27 (UPI) -- Team USA's dominant run through Olympic softball competition came to an end at the worst possible time Tuesday, with host Japan shutting out the Americans 2-0 in the gold medal game in Yokohama, Japan.
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
July 27 (UPI) -- Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic upset No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan in another shocker from the 2020 Summer Games tennis tournaments Tuesday in Tokyo. The last Americans also were eliminated from contention.
American surfer Carissa Moore wins gold in sport's Olympic debut
Sports News // 19 hours ago
American surfer Carissa Moore wins gold in sport's Olympic debut
July 27 (UPI) -- Carissa Moore, a 28-year-old native of Hawaii, took home the first-ever Olympic gold medal awarded in surfing on Tuesday, in an event held at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Japan shuts out Team USA for softball gold medal
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Olympics: Gymnasts, swimmers help Team USA take medal count lead
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
Japan's Naomi Osaka, Americans ousted in second round of Olympic tennis
American surfer Carissa Moore wins gold in sport's Olympic debut
American surfer Carissa Moore wins gold in sport's Olympic debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/