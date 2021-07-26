Advertisement
Sports News
July 26, 2021 / 10:38 AM

Shooters, swimmers add to U.S. medal count, men's gymnasts miss podium

By
Team USA gymnast Yul Moldauer performs at the 2020 Summer Games men's team final Monday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Team USA gymnast Yul Moldauer performs at the 2020 Summer Games men's team final Monday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Team USA skeet shooters Amber English and Vincent Hancock used their shotguns to win two gold medals, but the Americans failed to reach the podium in the gymnastics men's team final to end competition Monday in Tokyo.

Women's swimmer Katie Ledecky won a silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle and Team USA won the men's 4x100-meter relay to capture the Americans' first two medals of Day 3.

Hours later, English edged Italian Diana Bacosi and China's Meng Wei in the women's skeet shooting final Monday at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. Hancock beat Denmark's Jesper Hanssen and Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi, who won respective silver and bronze medals, in the men's event.

Hancock missed just one target and set an Olympic record with a score of 59. The three-time gold medalist is the first shooter in history to win more than one gold medal in the event.

RELATED Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold

No other Americans advanced to the podium on Day 3 of the Games.

American Alexis Sablone just missed out on a medal in the women's skateboarding street final Monday at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Japan's Momiji Nishiya, 13, won the gold medal in that event.

Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japan's Funa Nakayama won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

RELATED Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game

The Russian Olympic Committee ended the night with a win in the gymnastics men's team final at Tokyo's Ariake Gymnastics Center. Japan missed the gold medal by 0.103 points to claim a silver medal ahead of third-place China.

Great Britain and Team USA finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In non-medal events, Team USA beat Italy 17-13 in women's 3x3 basketball Monday at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Team USA's Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray scored six points apiece. Raelin D'Alie and Giulia Rulli each scored four points for Italy.

RELATED Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay

Team USA, now 5-0 in the 3x3 tournament, faces China in another pool round game Monday in Tokyo. That game airs at 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The gold medal game airs at 8:55 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Team USA's Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil teamed up to beat Latvians Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in the preliminary round of the beach volleyball tournament.

In boxing, Team USA's Troy Isley beat Belarusian Vitali Bandarenka in the round of 32. Team USA's men's rugby sevens team also picked up wins over Kenya and Ireland in pool play.

The Russian Olympic Committee beat Team USA in the preliminary round of men's volleyball. The Team USA women's water polo team edged China in the preliminary round of that tournament.

In surfing, Team USA's Kolohe Andino beat teammate John John Florence in a men's heat to qualify for the men's quarterfinal. Team USA's Carissa Moore, the top ranked women's surfer in the world, beat Peru's Sofia Mulanovich to qualified for the women's quarterfinals.

Team USA's Caroline Marks also qualified for the quarterfinals. She beat Japan's Mahina Maeda in her heat Monday at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan.

China medaled six times Monday and owns a Summer Games-best 17 medals. Team USA is in second place with 14 medals overall. Japan and the Russian Olympic Committed each won a dozen medals through the first three days of competition.

Team USA and Japan lead all countries with seven gold medals apiece.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from men's gymnastics

Shane Wiskus of the United States performs his routine on the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics preliminary competition at Ariake Gymnastics Centre during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 24. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
July 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the gold medal in the women's street skateboarding competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, becoming the second-youngest gold medalist in history and Japan's youngest.
Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic advance amid upset-filled Olympic tennis tourney
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic advance amid upset-filled Olympic tennis tourney
July 26 (UPI) -- Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and women's No. 2 Naomi Osaka breezed into the third round, while Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek suffered shock upsets in the 2020 Summer Games singles tennis tournaments Monday in Tokyo.
Saratoga, the 'Graveyard of Champions,' claims another Thoroughbred
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Saratoga, the 'Graveyard of Champions,' claims another Thoroughbred
July 26 (UPI) -- The "Graveyard of Champions" claimed another one during the weekend as long shot Maracuja edged previously undefeated Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga.
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
July 26 (UPI) -- The USA softball team capped off a perfect run through 2020 Summer Games group play with a 2-1 win over Japan on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. Team USA third baseman Kelsey Stewart ended the game with a walk-off homer.
Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay
July 26 (UPI) -- At the Tokyo Aquatic Center on Monday, the United States won gold in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay while U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky took home silver in the women's 400-meter freestyle.
No. 1 Ash Barty upset, Americans Tiafoe, Giron advance in Olympic tennis
Sports News // 21 hours ago
No. 1 Ash Barty upset, Americans Tiafoe, Giron advance in Olympic tennis
July 25 (UPI) -- Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games tennis tournament Sunday in Tokyo. Team USA's Frances Tiafoe and Marcos Giron each avanced with wins on the men's circuit.
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
NBA // 22 hours ago
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.
Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics
July 25 (UPI) -- Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau and Spain's Jon Rahm each tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the 2020 Summer Games golf tournament, their respective Olympic committees announced.
Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game
Sports News // 1 day ago
Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game
July 25 (UPI) -- Pitcher Monica Abbott struck out 13 and infielder Amanda Chidester provided a walk-off, two-run single to lead Team USA past Australia on Sunday and into softball's gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Games.
Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympics: Chase Kalisz, swimmers earn Team USA's first medals, spark surge
July 25 (UPI) -- Swimmer Chase Kalisz claimed Team USA's first medal of the 2020 Summer Games with a victory in the men's 400-meter individual medley final Sunday in Tokyo. The win sparked a string of other American medal-winners.
Advertisement
 
