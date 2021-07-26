Shooters, swimmers add to U.S. medal count, men's gymnasts miss podium

July 26 (UPI) -- Team USA skeet shooters Amber English and Vincent Hancock used their shotguns to win two gold medals, but the Americans failed to reach the podium in the gymnastics men's team final to end competition Monday in Tokyo.

Women's swimmer Katie Ledecky won a silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle and Team USA won the men's 4x100-meter relay to capture the Americans' first two medals of Day 3.

Hours later, English edged Italian Diana Bacosi and China's Meng Wei in the women's skeet shooting final Monday at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. Hancock beat Denmark's Jesper Hanssen and Kuwait's Abdullah Alrashidi, who won respective silver and bronze medals, in the men's event.

Hancock missed just one target and set an Olympic record with a score of 59. The three-time gold medalist is the first shooter in history to win more than one gold medal in the event.

No other Americans advanced to the podium on Day 3 of the Games.

American Alexis Sablone just missed out on a medal in the women's skateboarding street final Monday at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Japan's Momiji Nishiya, 13, won the gold medal in that event.





Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japan's Funa Nakayama won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The Russian Olympic Committee ended the night with a win in the gymnastics men's team final at Tokyo's Ariake Gymnastics Center. Japan missed the gold medal by 0.103 points to claim a silver medal ahead of third-place China.

Great Britain and Team USA finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

In non-medal events, Team USA beat Italy 17-13 in women's 3x3 basketball Monday at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Team USA's Stefanie Dolson and Allisha Gray scored six points apiece. Raelin D'Alie and Giulia Rulli each scored four points for Italy.

Team USA, now 5-0 in the 3x3 tournament, faces China in another pool round game Monday in Tokyo. That game airs at 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The gold medal game airs at 8:55 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Team USA's Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil teamed up to beat Latvians Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka in the preliminary round of the beach volleyball tournament.

In boxing, Team USA's Troy Isley beat Belarusian Vitali Bandarenka in the round of 32. Team USA's men's rugby sevens team also picked up wins over Kenya and Ireland in pool play.





The Russian Olympic Committee beat Team USA in the preliminary round of men's volleyball. The Team USA women's water polo team edged China in the preliminary round of that tournament.

In surfing, Team USA's Kolohe Andino beat teammate John John Florence in a men's heat to qualify for the men's quarterfinal. Team USA's Carissa Moore, the top ranked women's surfer in the world, beat Peru's Sofia Mulanovich to qualified for the women's quarterfinals.

Team USA's Caroline Marks also qualified for the quarterfinals. She beat Japan's Mahina Maeda in her heat Monday at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan.

China medaled six times Monday and owns a Summer Games-best 17 medals. Team USA is in second place with 14 medals overall. Japan and the Russian Olympic Committed each won a dozen medals through the first three days of competition.

Team USA and Japan lead all countries with seven gold medals apiece.