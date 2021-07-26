Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100 freestyle relay

July 25 (UPI) -- At the Tokyo Aquatic Center on Monday the United States won gold in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay while U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky took home silver in the women's 400-meter freestyle.

In the four medal rounds in the pool on Monday morning during the Summer Olympic Games in Japan, the Americans won a gold and a silver while failing to podium in two other opportunities.

The U.S. men's team, who won the 4x100 freestyle relay at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, edged out Italy and Australia, who finished second and third respectively, for top of the podium with a time of 3 minutes 8.97 seconds, which is 0.73 seconds shy of beating the Olympic record set by Team USA in China in 2008.

Caeleb Dressel, 24, got Team USA off to a quick start, putting them at the head of the pack, a position they never lost throughout the entire race leaving Italy, Australia and Canada to battled it out for the final two medals.

Meanwhile, Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist including in the women's 400-meter freestyle in 2016, failed to repeat a first-place finish earlier Monday.

Ledecky, 24, led for the first 300 meters of the race during which she watched her commanding start be chipped away at by Australia's Ariarne Titmus, 20, who would take over first after the final turn, which the U.S. swimmer was never able to regain.

Titmus finished with a time of 3 minutes 56.69 seconds, just short of Ledecky's record of 3 minutes 56.46 seconds set in Rio.

Team USA failed to podium in the other two swimming finals on Monday -- the women's 100-meter butterfly and the men's 50-meter breast stroke.

Torri Huske, 18, finished fourth in the women's event by a hair behind Australia's Emma McKeon, 27, in an event that saw Maggie MacNeil, 21, win Canada's first gold of the games with a time of 55.59 seconds. China's Yufei Zhang, 23, took second.

In the men's 50-meter breaststroke, Michael Andrew, 22, finished fourth by 1.47 seconds behind favorite and defending gold-medal winner Adam Peaty, 26, of Britain who took the top spot on the podium. Arno Kamminga, 25, of the Netherlands and Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi, 21, took silver and bronze, respectively.



