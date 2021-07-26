Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal

Argentina's Maria Belen Perez Maurice accepted a marriage proposal from her coach after she lost a sabre event in women's fencing at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Chiba, Japan. Photo by Marie-Lan Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons
Argentina's Maria Belen Perez Maurice accepted a marriage proposal from her coach after she lost a sabre event in women's fencing at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Chiba, Japan. Photo by Marie-Lan Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons

July 26 (UPI) -- Maria Belen Perez Maurice went from the emotional low of losing her lone fencing event at the 2020 Summer Games to the high of being engaged in mere seconds when she accepted an on-air proposal Monday in Chiba, Japan.

Hungary's Anna Marton beat the Argentine 15-12 in women's sabre in the round of 32 at Makuhari Messe Hall. The disappointed Perez Maurice proceeded to step up to a microphone for an interview with Argentina's TyC Sports.

One of show's broadcasters noticed Perez Maurice's coach and boyfriend, Lucas Saucedo, slowly slide behind her as she gave the interview. He held a piece of paper, which read: "Will you marry me, please?" in Spanish. The broadcaster asked Perez Maurice to turn around.

The fencer screamed when she read the sign. Saucedo then dropped to one knee and popped the question. The couple embraced and Perez Maurice screamed once more. They then continued the interview together.

RELATED Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold

Perez Maurice, 35, started to fence at age 13. She became the first female Argentine to win a medal in individual sabre at the Pan American Games when she won bronze in 2015 in Toronto. She also qualified for the 2012 and 2016 Summer Games, but did not win a medal.

Perez Maurice ranks No. 38 in sabre in the International Fencing Federation world rankings. Saucedo represented Argentina in fencing at the 1999 and 2003 World Championships.

Marton went on to beat Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova in the women's sabre quarterfinal, but lost to Sofya Velikaya of the Russian Olympic Committee in the semifinals Monday in Chiba.

RELATED Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game

France's Manon Brunet then beat Marton in the bronze medal bout.

Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks conclude the Opening Ceremony after the lighting of the Olympic Flame for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay

