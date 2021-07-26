Advertisement
Sports News
July 26, 2021 / 1:36 PM

Texas, Oklahoma to end media deals, signal departure from Big 12

By
The Texas Longhorns (pictured) and Oklahoma Sooners were among the first teams to participate in the Big 12 Conference in 1996. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
The Texas Longhorns (pictured) and Oklahoma Sooners were among the first teams to participate in the Big 12 Conference in 1996. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The University of Texas and Oklahoma University will not renew their sports media rights deals with the Big 12 Conference, the schools announced Monday.

The move indicates that two of the biggest brands in college football plan to join a new conference and rattle the landscape of the sport.

Sources told ESPN, the Houston Chronicle and CBS Sports last week that Texas and Oklahoma reached out to the Southeastern Conference to inquire about a potential union.

"The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025," the schools said in a joint statement on Monday.

RELATED HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition

"Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference's current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.

"However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

The schools did not announce which conference they plan to join. Both schools joined the Big 12 for the conference's first season in 1996.

RELATED Peyton, Eli Manning to join alternate 'Monday Night Football' broadcast

The Big 12 Conference executive committee met with Oklahoma president Joe Harroz and Texas president Jay Hartzell on a video conference Sunday to discuss the status of the conference.

"The meeting was cordial, and the executive committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the conference," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a news release.

"I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact."

RELATED Famed ex-Denver Broncos OL coach Alex Gibbs dies at 80

The executive committee consists of board of directors chairman and Texas Tech University president Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor University president Linda Livingstone.

Oklahoma and Texas own a combined 11 college football national championships and 82 conference titles.

Latest Headlines

Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
NFL // 7 minutes ago
Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19
July 26 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will not report to training camp this week in Westfield, Ind., the team announced Monday.
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Coach surprises Argentine fencer with Olympics marriage proposal
July 26 (UPI) -- Maria Belen Perez Maurice went from the emotional low of losing her lone fencing event at the 2020 Summer Games to the high of being engaged in mere seconds when she accepted an on-air proposal Monday in Chiba, Japan.
Shooters, swimmers add to U.S. medal count, men's gymnasts miss podium
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Shooters, swimmers add to U.S. medal count, men's gymnasts miss podium
July 26 (UPI) -- Team USA skeet shooters Amber English and Vincent Hancock used their shotguns to win two gold medals, but the Americans failed to reach the podium in the gymnastics men's team final to end competition Monday in Tokyo.
Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan takes street skateboarding gold
July 26 (UPI) -- Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the gold medal in the women's street skateboarding competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, becoming the second-youngest gold medalist in history and Japan's youngest.
Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic advance amid upset-filled Olympic tennis tourney
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic advance amid upset-filled Olympic tennis tourney
July 26 (UPI) -- Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and women's No. 2 Naomi Osaka breezed into the third round, while Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek suffered shock upsets in the 2020 Summer Games singles tennis tournaments Monday in Tokyo.
Saratoga, the 'Graveyard of Champions,' claims another Thoroughbred
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Saratoga, the 'Graveyard of Champions,' claims another Thoroughbred
July 26 (UPI) -- The "Graveyard of Champions" claimed another one during the weekend as long shot Maracuja edged previously undefeated Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga.
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Olympics: USA beats Japan in preview of softball gold medal game
July 26 (UPI) -- The USA softball team capped off a perfect run through 2020 Summer Games group play with a 2-1 win over Japan on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. Team USA third baseman Kelsey Stewart ended the game with a walk-off homer.
Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Olympics: U.S. wins men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay
July 26 (UPI) -- At the Tokyo Aquatic Center on Monday, the United States won gold in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay while U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky took home silver in the women's 400-meter freestyle.
No. 1 Ash Barty upset, Americans Tiafoe, Giron advance in Olympic tennis
Sports News // 1 day ago
No. 1 Ash Barty upset, Americans Tiafoe, Giron advance in Olympic tennis
July 25 (UPI) -- Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games tennis tournament Sunday in Tokyo. Team USA's Frances Tiafoe and Marcos Giron each avanced with wins on the men's circuit.
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
NBA // 1 day ago
France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004
July 25 (UPI) -- Evan Fournier scored 28 points to lead France to an 83-76 victory over Team USA in the 2020 Summer Games basketball tournament Sunday in Saitama, Japan. The win snapped Team USA's 25-game winning streak at the Olympics.
