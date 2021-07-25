Advertisement
July 25, 2021 / 1:45 PM

No. 1 Ash Barty upset, Americans Tiafoe, Giron advance in Olympic tennis

By
Ash Barty of Australia reacts to a loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games women's tennis tournament Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE
Ash Barty of Australia reacts to a loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games women's tennis tournament Sunday at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

July 25 (UPI) -- Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games tennis tournament Sunday in Tokyo. Team USA's Frances Tiafoe and Marcos Giron each avanced with wins on the men's circuit.

Sorribes Tormo totaled just five unforced errors, compared to the Australian's 27 in the 6-4, 6-3 victory at Ariake Tennis Park. Barty converted just one of four break points in the loss.

No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan, No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 6 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine, No. 7 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, No. 9 Garbine Muguruza of Spain and No. 13 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic were among the top-ranked women's players to advance with wins Sunday in Tokyo.

Osaka made her first appearance in a competitive tennis match since the 2021 French Open in early June. She beat China's Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes.

RELATED France hands Team USA first Olympic men's basketball loss since 2004

Ekaterina Aleksandrovna of the Russian Olympic Committee upset No. 17 Elise Mertens of Belgium. No. 206 Carla Suarez Navarro upset No. 23 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.



Italian Camila Giorgi also upset No. 15 Jennifer Brady of the United States in straight sets. Brady was the only American remaining in the women's singles tournament.

Tiafoe and Giron are now the only American players that remain in the men's or women's singles circuits. Tiafoe, the No. 53 player in the ATP Tour rankings, beat Korea's Soonwoo Kwon in straight sets Sunday in Tokyo.

RELATED Golf's Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm positive for COVID-19, pull out of Olympics

Giron beat Slovakia's Norbert Gombos 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2 in a two-hour, 17-minute match at Ariake Tennis Park.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany and No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland were among the top players to advance on the men's singles circuit Sunday in Tokyo.

Japan's Kei Nishikori upset No. 7 Andrey Rublev of the Russian Olympic Committee 6-3, 6-2. Australia's Max Purcell also upset No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in straight sets.

RELATED Amanda Chidester, Monica Abbott lead Team USA to gold medal softball game

The second round of the tennis tournament airs late Sunday on NBC's Olympic Channel. Osaka faces Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic at 10 p.m. EDT. Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia battles German Jan-Lennard Struff in his second-round match, three matches after Osaka takes the court.

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

