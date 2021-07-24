Advertisement
Sports News
July 24, 2021 / 8:18 AM

Olympics: Softball's Cat Osterman pitches perfect Team USA past Mexico

By
Cat Osterman threw four strikeouts and allowed one hit on 83 pitches in six scoreless innings to lead Team USA over Mexico at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. Photo by Jade Hewitt, Courtesy of USA Softball
Cat Osterman threw four strikeouts and allowed one hit on 83 pitches in six scoreless innings to lead Team USA over Mexico at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. Photo by Jade Hewitt, Courtesy of USA Softball

July 24 (UPI) -- Ace pitcher Cat Osterman allowed just one hit over six scoreless innings in her second consecutive start to pitch Team USA to a shutout of Mexico and a perfect 3-0 record at the 2020 Summer Games softball tournament.

Osterman threw four strikeouts and issued one walk on 83 pitches in the 2-0 victory Saturday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Fellow ace Monica Abbott struck out three of the final four batters in the seventh frame to earn her second save.

Advertisement

Osterman, who came out of retirement to pitch for Team USA, is 2-0 through two starts, with just two hits allowed, one walk issued and 13 strikeouts through 12 scoreless innings.

With the win, the Americans became the first team of the opening round to win three games in the six-team, round-robin tournament. The Top 2 teams in the standings qualify for the gold medal game.

RELATED Olympic COVID-19 cases in Tokyo top 100 as Summer Games begin

Saturday's game stayed scoreless through two innings. Team USA the broke the tie in the third. Mexico starter Dallas Escobedo walked catcher Dejah Mulipola to start the frame. Leadoff hitter Haylie McCleney slapped a single to left field in the next at-bat.

Advertisement

Escobedo retired left fielder Janie Reed via strikeout and forced right fielder Amanda Chidester to fly out in the next two at-bats. She followed with an intentional walk to first baseman Valerie Arioto.

Team USA second baseman Ali Aguilar then ripped clutch single between first and second base, which brought in the only two runs of the game.

RELATED Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics

Osterman, who retired the final 15 batters she faced, dominated Mexico down the stretch. Abbott needed just 12 pitches to strikeout the final three hitters.

Aguilar and McCleney recorded two hits apiece for Team USA. The Americans face Australia in their next game at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday in Yokohama. That game airs on CNBC.

They battle host Japan in their final first-round game at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday on USA.

RELATED Olympics: Cat Osterman, Monica Abbott lead U.S. softball over Italy

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
NHL // 9 hours ago
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
July 23 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
NFL // 10 hours ago
Saints' Michael Thomas has ankle surgery, expected to miss start of season
July 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury
MLB // 11 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury
July 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed star outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a microfracture that was detected in his right wrist.
Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap
MLB // 11 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap
July 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays traded veteran left-hander Rich Hill to the New York Mets on Friday in a three-player deal.
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
NFL // 11 hours ago
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
July 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have signed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract.
Megan Rapinoe among 28 U.S. soccer players to appeal equal pay ruling
Soccer // 20 hours ago
Megan Rapinoe among 28 U.S. soccer players to appeal equal pay ruling
July 23 (UPI) -- Megan Rapinoe and 27 other United States Women's National Team players filed an appeal Friday in their ongoing gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, a player spokeswoman said.
U.S. women expected to beat New Zealand, stay alive in Olympic soccer
Soccer // 18 hours ago
U.S. women expected to beat New Zealand, stay alive in Olympic soccer
July 23 (UPI) -- New Zealand will see a motivated United States Women's National Team, which sustained a rare loss in its last match, when the teams meet in the group stage of the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Saitama, Japan.
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
MLB // 22 hours ago
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
July 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians will rebrand as the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, the team announced Friday on social media.
Love, Mishriff, Adayar in showdown in England
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Love, Mishriff, Adayar in showdown in England
July 23 (UPI) -- Some excellent weekend horse racing around the globe features a crackerjack renewal of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in England.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
NFL // 23 hours ago
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
July 23 (UPI) -- The reigning NFL champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, which feature 319 diamonds and a complete replica of their home field, Raymond James Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap
Tampa Bay Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to New York Mets in 3-player swap
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
Miami Dolphins sign ex-Seattle Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to 1-year deal
Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado help Cardinals slug Cubs
Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado help Cardinals slug Cubs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/