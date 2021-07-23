Tokyo Olympics set for Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, which begins Friday at 7 a.m. EDT, will take place in a nearly empty stadium due to COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Yonhap

July 23 (UPI) -- Friday's Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics will be a scaled-down version of the usual spectacle of lights, music and eye-catching choreography, held in a nearly empty stadium under pandemic restrictions.

The Tokyo organizing committee has kept a tight lid on most of the details of the ceremony. Its theme has been announced as "United by Emotion," and the organizers said they hope the event will "be an experience that conveys how we all have the ability to celebrate differences, to empathize and to live side by side with compassion for one another."

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told Kyodo News that the ceremony would be "very emotional," as it will be the first time since the pandemic began that "you will see the whole world in one place."

However, the usual pomp and circumstance will be dialed down significantly. There won't be any cheering crowds inside Tokyo's Olympic Stadium due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Organizers have said that only about 950 VIPs, including Olympic officials and delegates, will be attending in the 68,000-seat stadium.

Competitors from the 205 participating countries will enter in the traditional Parade of Nations, although it appears that delegations will be much smaller than usual. For example, Britain will only include 30 athletes from a team of 376, according to a report in The Times.





Greece, the birthplace of the Olympics, always is the first nation to enter the stadium in the parade, while the host country walks in last. The nations will enter the stadium in order according to their names in Japanese. This year, the next two hosts of the Summer Games, the United States and France, will come in just ahead of Japan.

The United States delegation will be led by four-time Olympic basketball champion Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez, a member of the U.S. baseball team who won a silver medal as part of the 5,000-meter, four-man, short-track speedskating team at the Sochi Winter Games in 2014.

Thank you to everyone that honored me with this privilege! I will wave our colors proudly #GoTeamUSA https://t.co/eshDmDdmjS— Eddy Alvarez (@eddyalvarez90) July 21, 2021

Team USA's outfits for the ceremony were designed by Ralph Lauren and feature navy blazers, jeans, striped T-shirts, flag-print scarves and cotton face masks.

Other details of the Opening Ceremony are defined under the Olympic Charter, and include the symbolic release of doves (real birds have not been used since a mishap involving the Olympic cauldron at the Seoul Games in 1988); the taking of the Olympic oath by competitors, officials and coaches; the torch relay and lighting of the cauldron; and the artistic program by the host country.





Japanese Emperor Naruhito will officially declare the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but may avoid using the word "celebrating" or similar language, according to local news reports.

When does the Opening Ceremony start?

The Opening Ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. EDT Friday. In Tokyo, which is 13 hours ahead of the U.S. East Coast, the ceremony is at 8 p.m.

Where is the Opening Ceremony being held?

The Opening and Closing ceremonies will be held at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, a site used as the main stadium for the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games and was rebuilt as a new stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Games. Athletics events and soccer matches will be held there during the games.

How can I watch the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on NBC starting at 6:55 a.m. EDT, in a first-ever live morning event. NBC Olympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app will livestream the ceremony, as well, although viewers will need a cable subscription for access. NBC will re-air the Opening Ceremony during primetime coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Challenges ahead

The question remains whether Tokyo can pull off a spectacle to rival those of previous Olympic Games.





The Opening Ceremony for the Rio 2016 Games took a colorful journey through Brazil's past and present, while sending messages about conservation and climate change.

In 2012, the London Olympics created an unforgettable splash celebrating Britain with sequences including Queen Elizabeth II and James Bond appearing to parachute out of a helicopter and into Wembley Stadium.

The event also has been hit with a round of scandals in the closing hours of its preparation.

The director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, comedian Kentaro Kobayashi, was fired Thursday after a video from a 1998 skit surfaced in which he made jokes about the Holocaust.

"In the short time remaining before the Opening Ceremony, we offer our deepest apologies for any offense and anguish this matter may have caused to the many people involved in the Olympic Games, as well as to the citizens of Japan and the world," the Tokyo organizers said in a statement.

Kentaro's dismissal came on the heels of the resignation Monday of Keigo Oyamada, the musician also known as Cornelius, who was in charge of composing music for the Opening and Closing ceremonies. An outcry emerged around interviews that surfaced in which he admitted to torturing and sexually abusing special needs classmates when he was a student.





Just a handful of world leaders are expected to attend the ceremony Friday, including Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and France's Emmanuel Macron. The American delegation will be led by first lady Jill Biden.

Notably absent from the ceremony will be former Japanese prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to a report by NHK News. Abe was instrumental in securing the Olympics for Tokyo before stepping down last year due to health issues.

A number of Japanese business leaders are distancing themselves from the ceremony, including the heads of major sponsors Panasonic and Toyota.

Also absent will be North Korea, which said in April it would not participate in the Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns. On Thursday, a second country, the African nation of Guinea, also announced it was withdrawing from the Games due to the pandemic.