Olympics: USA's Simone Biles, Nyjah Huston, Carissa Moore among top to watch

July 23 (UPI) -- Gymnast Simone Biles always is a must-watch, but dozens of other Team USA athletes will pique your interest at the 2020 Summer Games. That list includes return competitors and first-time Olympians.

Olympic competition started Wednesday and runs through Aug. 8.

NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will air the 339 events live and provide re-airs in prime time. Olympics.com also will produce a daily podcast, which features the athletes, throughout the Summer Games.

The array of events, viewing options and 13-hour time difference between Japan and Eastern Daylight Time will make it tricky to know when to watch.

Here are five must-watch athletes from Team USA and a list of others you should find time to tune in for:

Five athletes to watch

(All times EDT)

Simone Biles

Biles is regarded to be arguably the greatest gymnast of all time. The four-time gold medalist looks to make more history in Tokyo and is the favorite to win nearly all of her events. Biles showed off her Yurchenko double pike multi-flip at recent practice -- a move never performed by a woman at the Summer Games.





When to watch: Women's team final at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Peacock; women's all-around final at 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Peacock, women's vault final at 4:55 a.m. Aug. 1 on Peacock, women's floor final at 5 a.m. Aug. 2 on Peacock and women's balance beam final at 4:48 a.m. EDT Aug. 3 on Peacock

Cat Osterman

Osterman, 38, came out retirement to join Team USA at the postponed 2020 Games. She won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, Greece. Osterman was part of the runner-up team at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

She teamed-up with fellow ace pitcher Monica Abbott to throw a one-hit shutout to open the Summer Games with a win over Italy on Wednesday. Abbott led Team USA to another win Thursday over Canada.

The Americans won gold in three of the four previous Summer Games. They are heavy favorites to earn another title in this Olympics, the first Summer Games that includes softball since 2008.

When to watch: Opening round vs. Australia at 9 p.m. Saturday on CNBC; Opening round vs. Japan at 9 p.m. Sunday on USA; Bronze Medal Game at midnight Tuesday on CNBC; Gold Medal Game at 7 a.m. Monday on NBCSN





Nyjah Huston

Huston, 26, is well-known on the skateboarding circuit. He also is a favorite to win gold in Tokyo as the sport makes its Summer Games debut. Huston sits at No. 1 in the Olympic World Skateboarding Rankings. He is a 12-time X Games gold medalist.

When to watch: Men's street preliminaries from 7:30 to 9:58 p.m. Saturday on USA; Men's street final at 11:25 p.m. Saturday on USA

Allyson Felix

Felix can tie an Olympic legend if she performs well at the 2020 Summer Games. The nine-time Olympic medalist will make her fifth Olympic appearance this month. She can tie fellow track great Carl Lewis' record for the most Olympic medals by an American track athlete if she earns one medal in Tokyo.

Felix, 35, qualified for the women's 400-meter race. She is also expected to participate in the 4x400-meter mixed relay and women's 4x400-meter relay.

When to watch: 4x400m mixed relay final at 8:35 a.m. July 31 on Peacock; Women's 400m final at 8:35 a.m. Aug. 6 on Peacock; Women's 4x400m relay final at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7 on Peacock

Carissa Moore

Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira are the favorites to win gold in men's surfing. American Carissa Moore is among the favorites on the women's side.





Moore, a 28-year-old Honolulu native, tops the World Surf League's women's rankings and holds four World Surf League titles. She joins Caroline Marks as Team USA's primary women's surfers in the sport's introduction to the Olympics.

The surfing competition takes place at Tsurigasaki Beach, about 90 minutes southeast of Tokyo. Surfers will be judged on a scale of 0 to 10 on each wave they hit. Times and dates for the competition are tentative and could change based on weather and water conditions.

When to watch (networks TBD): Women's first-round heats from 9:20 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday; Women's second-round heats at 2 and 2:40 a.m. Sunday; Women's third-round heats from 6 to 10:12 p.m. Sunday; Women's quarterfinals from 8:24 to 10:12 p.m. Tuesday; Women's semifinals at midnight and 12:36 a.m. Tuesday; Women's bronze medal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Women's gold medal match at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Others to watch

Swimming: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel

Gymnasts: Sunisa Lee, Brody Malone

Basketball: Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard

Women's soccer: Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, Christen Press

Baseball: Todd Frazier, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson





Softball: Monica Abbott, Amanda Chidester

Track and field: Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Gabby Thomas, Keni Harrison

Golf: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda

Surfing: John John Florence, Kolohe Andino, Carolina Marks

Karate: Sakura Kokumai

Skateboarding: Heimana Reynolds