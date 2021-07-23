Trending
Sports News
July 23, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Olympics, MLB, soccer highlight weekend sports schedule

Japan's Naomi Osaka (pictured) will end a two-month hiatus from tennis when she faces China's Saisai Zheng in the first round of the 2020 Summer Games tennis tournament Friday in Tokyo. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
July 23 (UPI) -- Most of this weekend's sports action takes place in Tokyo, with 11,000 athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Games, but MLB and domestic soccer league games also fill the Friday through Sunday slate.

Many of the United States' best athletes are in Tokyo suited up for Team USA. Viewers can watch the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, the PGA Tour's Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, and several tennis players, in addition to gymnast Simone Biles and stars from other sports, on NBC networks and platforms through Aug. 9 at the Summer Games.

The MLB, MLS and other international soccer league teams did not pause for the Summer Games and most stars from those leagues didn't travel to compete in Tokyo.

Tennis

RELATED Guinea pulls out of Olympics over COVID-19 concerns

Japan's Naomi Osaka will end her two-month hiatus from tennis with a first-round match at the 2020 Summer Games. The No. 2 player in the WTA Rankings faces China's Saisai Zheng at 10 p.m. EDT Friday on Olympic Channel.

Women's No. 8 Iga Swiatek and men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev are among the other top tennis players in action Friday in Tokyo.

The order of play will carry over through early Saturday in the Eastern Time Zone.

RELATED Tokyo reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases before Olympics

Men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will likely face Bolivian Hugo Dellien early Saturday on Olympic Channel. No. 81 Tennys Sandgren of the United States also is in action Saturday.

No. 11 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 12 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, No. 21 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Americans Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske also are expected to play after midnight Saturday in Tokyo.

Swimming

RELATED U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics

Eight medal events for swimming take place between Saturday and Sunday in Tokyo. The events start with the men's 400-meter Individual Medley at 9:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. The men's 400-meter Freestyle Final, women's 400-meter Individual Medley Final and women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Final follow the first race and air on the same network.

Sunday's slate starts with the women's 100-meter Butterfly Final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. The men's 100-meter Breaststroke Final, the women's 400-meter Freestyle Final and the men's 4x100-meter Freestyle Relay Final end the weekend swimming slate on NBC.

MLB

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox series continues for a second-consecutive weekend in MLB regular-season play. The series airs on MLB Network, FS1 and TBS from Friday through Sunday and takes place at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first nationally televised MLB game this weekend. First pitch for that game is set for 2:20 p.m. EDT Friday on MLB Network. The Yankees and Red Sox get started at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday on MLB Network.

The Miami Marlins host the San Diego Padres on MLB Network at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday. The Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Indians at 7:10 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. The Red Sox battle the Yankees at 4:05 p.m. EDT Saturday on the same network.

The final game of the Yankees-Red Sox series airs at 1:10 p.m. EDT Sunday on TBS. The Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies the same day at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network.

The Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers in the final nationally-televised game of the weekend at 7:08 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN.

Friday

MLB

Diamondbacks at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Yankees at Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Padres at Marlins at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Gymnastics

Olympics: Men's qualifications from 9 p.m. EDT Friday to 6:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on Peacock

Tennis

Olympics: Naomi Osaka vs. Saisai Zheng at 10 p.m. EDT on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Bublik after first match on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Iga Swiatek vs. Mona Barthel at 10 p.m. EDT on Olympic Channel

Saturday

Gymnastics

Olympics: Men's qualifications from 9 p.m. EDT Friday to 6:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on Peacock

Olympics: Women's qualifications from 9 p.m. EDT Saturday to 7 a.m. EDT Sunday on Peacock

Tennis

Olympics: Barbora Krejcikova vs. Zarina Diyas after midnight on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Novak Djokovic vs. Hugo Dellien after previous match on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Belinda Bencic vs. Jessica Pegula after midnight on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Tennys Sandgren vs. Pablo Carreno Busta after previous match on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Kiki Bertens vs. Marketa Vondrousova after midnight on Olympic Channel

Olympics: Alison Riske vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu after midnight on Olympic Channel

Softball

Olympics: United States vs. Mexico at 1:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: United States vs. Australia at 9 p.m. EDT on CNBC

MLB

Diamondbacks at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Yankees at Red Sox at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

Rays at Indians at 7:10 p.m. EDT on FS1

Athletics at Mariners at 10:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Women's Soccer

Olympics: Chile vs. Canada at 3:30 a.m. EDT on Telemundo

Olympics: China vs. Zambia at 4 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com

Olympics: Sweden vs. Australia at 4:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Japan vs. England at 6:30 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com

Olympics: Netherlands vs. Brazil at 7 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: New Zealand vs. United States at 7:30 a.m. EDT

Men's Soccer

MLS: Columbus at Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

MLS: Toronto at Chicago at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Minnesota at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at Nashville at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Salt Lake at 10 p.m. EDT on MLS+

MLS: Houston at San Jose at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at LAFC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Swimming

Olympics: Men's 400m Individual Medley Final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Men's 400m Freestyle Final at 9:52 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 400m Individual Medley Final at 10:12 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 4x100 Freestyle Relay Final at 10:45 p.m. EDT on NBC

Sunday

Gymnastics

Olympics: Women's qualifications from 9 p.m. EDT Saturday to 7 a.m. EDT Sunday on Peacock

Men's Soccer

Olympics: Egypt vs. Argentina at 3:30 a.m. EDT on Telemundo

Olympics: New Zealand vs. Honduras at 4 a.m. EDT on Universo

Olympics: France vs. South Africa at 4 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com

Olympics: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast at 4:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Australia vs. Spain at 6:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Romania vs. Korea at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com

Olympics: Japan vs. Mexico at 7 a.m. EDT on NBCSN

Olympics: Germany vs. Saudi Arabia at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCOlympics.com

MLS: Montreal at New England at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Orlando at NYCFC at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at Miami at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: New York Red Bulls at DC United at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Seattle at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Gold Cup: United States vs. Jamaica at 9:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Men's Basketball

Olympics: United States vs. France at 8 a.m. EDT on NBC

MLB

Yankees at Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. EDT on TBS

Athletics at Mariners at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Rockies at Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

White Sox at Brewers at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Softball

Olympics: United States vs. Japan at 9 p.m. EDT on USA

Swimming

Olympics: Women's 100m Butterfly Final at 9:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Men's 100m Breaststroke Final at 10:12 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Women's 400m Freestyle Final at 10:20 p.m. EDT on NBC

Olympics: Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final at 11:05 p.m. EDT on NBC

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

