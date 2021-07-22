U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics

July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the 2020 Summer Games, the Honolulu native announced Thursday on Instagram.

Crabb is the first member of Team USA who was set to compete to test positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo. Kara Eaker, a women's gymnastics alternate, also tested positive in Japan.

Crabb, who is vaccinated, wrote that he is symptom free, but "deeply disappointed" to not compete as a member of Team USA. He was scheduled to compete in his first match with partner Jake Gibb on Sunday.

"I've faced adversity before, and I will face it again, but it doesn't take the sting out of the situation," Crabb wrote.

"I have learned so much from Jake and [coach Rich Lambourne] in the five years we've been playing together as a team and much of that has helped me become a better version of myself. ... That's where this hurts the most. I want Jake to play in his fourth Olympic Games, and I want him to bring home a medal."

USA Volleyball said Thursday that Tri Bourne will fill Crabb's spot on the team at the Summer Games.





"I got you boy," Bourne wrote in response to Crabb's Instagram post.

Crabb tested positive at the Tokyo airport, in addition to positive results from follow-up tests.

"While there is no question that I'm devastated to not be competing, I've now taken on a new role -- supporting my new team Rich, Jake and Tri," Crabb wrote.

"I want to send positive vibes and negative test results to all athletes here in Tokyo -- stay healthy and enjoy every moment."

The Olympic beach volleyball tournament starts Saturday at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo.

Organizers reported Thursday that 87 people in Tokyo linked to the Summer Games have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1, including eight athletes. Twelve people, including two athletes, tested positive from Thursday's round of testing.

The postponed 2020 Summer Games run through Aug. 8.