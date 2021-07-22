Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 22, 2021 / 12:13 PM

U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics

By
Team USA replaced Taylor Crabb, who tested positive for COVID-19, with Tri Bourne on its Summer Games men's beach volleyball team Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Team USA replaced Taylor Crabb, who tested positive for COVID-19, with Tri Bourne on its Summer Games men's beach volleyball team Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the 2020 Summer Games, the Honolulu native announced Thursday on Instagram.

Crabb is the first member of Team USA who was set to compete to test positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo. Kara Eaker, a women's gymnastics alternate, also tested positive in Japan.

Advertisement

Crabb, who is vaccinated, wrote that he is symptom free, but "deeply disappointed" to not compete as a member of Team USA. He was scheduled to compete in his first match with partner Jake Gibb on Sunday.

"I've faced adversity before, and I will face it again, but it doesn't take the sting out of the situation," Crabb wrote.

RELATED Olympics: Mexico beats France, Brazil baffles Germany in soccer kickoff

"I have learned so much from Jake and [coach Rich Lambourne] in the five years we've been playing together as a team and much of that has helped me become a better version of myself. ... That's where this hurts the most. I want Jake to play in his fourth Olympic Games, and I want him to bring home a medal."

USA Volleyball said Thursday that Tri Bourne will fill Crabb's spot on the team at the Summer Games.

Advertisement

"I got you boy," Bourne wrote in response to Crabb's Instagram post.

RELATED Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics

Crabb tested positive at the Tokyo airport, in addition to positive results from follow-up tests.

"While there is no question that I'm devastated to not be competing, I've now taken on a new role -- supporting my new team Rich, Jake and Tri," Crabb wrote.

"I want to send positive vibes and negative test results to all athletes here in Tokyo -- stay healthy and enjoy every moment."

RELATED Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics

The Olympic beach volleyball tournament starts Saturday at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo.

Organizers reported Thursday that 87 people in Tokyo linked to the Summer Games have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1, including eight athletes. Twelve people, including two athletes, tested positive from Thursday's round of testing.

The postponed 2020 Summer Games run through Aug. 8.

Tokyo Olympics: Athletes get Summer Games rolling

France goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni can't stop a goal from Mexico forward Uriel Antuna (not seen) in a Men's Group A soccer match during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on July 22. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Olympics: Mexico beats France, Brazil baffles Germany in soccer kickoff
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Olympics: Mexico beats France, Brazil baffles Germany in soccer kickoff
July 22 (UPI) -- Mexico knocked off France, a tournament favorite, and Brazil edged Germany as men's soccer action started for the 2020 Summer Games on Thursday in Japan.
Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA's softball team continues to use pristine pitching to dominate opponents at the 2020 Summer Games. Monica Abbott tossed a one-hit shutout to beat Canada in the team's latest win Thursday in Fukushima, Japan.
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at the 2020 Summer Games, performing her historic Yurchenko double pike multi-flip Thursday at podium training in Tokyo.
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
MLB // 4 hours ago
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
July 22 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes is stepping away from baseball indefinitely, the 28-year-old designated hitter announced on Instagram.
Want to watch the Summer Olympics? Prepare to flip the channel a lot
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Want to watch the Summer Olympics? Prepare to flip the channel a lot
July 22 (UPI) -- Sports fans who want to watch several of the 339 events at 2020 Summer Games in Japan must do some channel hopping. NBC plans to provide content through TV networks, streaming services, apps and more.
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
NHL // 13 hours ago
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
NFL // 14 hours ago
All-Pro LB Fred Warner agrees to 5-year, $95 million extension with 49ers
July 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are signing All-Pro defender Fred Warner to a multiyear contract extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
NFL // 15 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Vince Williams retires after eight NFL seasons
July 21 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers veteran linebacker Vince Williams announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
NBA // 16 hours ago
Basketball: Team USA's Zach LaVine clears COVID-19 protocols
July 21 (UPI) -- Team USA men's basketball guard Zach LaVine has cleared the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will make the trip to Tokyo for the Summer Games.
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
Sports News // 16 hours ago
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
July 21 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, it was announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/