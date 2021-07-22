Czech beach volleyball players to miss Olympics due to positive COVID-19 test

July 22 (UPI) -- Beach volleyball players Marketa Slukova-Nausch and Barbora Hermannova of the Czech Republic were ruled out of the Summer Games in Tokyo because of COVID-19 issues.

Slukova-Nausch tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the fifth member of the Czech Republic's Olympic team to return a positive test result. Due to the positive test, her playing partner Hermannova also was ruled out for the Tokyo Games.

"We cried, then we swore, then we cried again," Slukova-Nausch told reporters. "I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition."

Later Thursday, a sixth member of the Czech Olympic team -- cyclist Michal Schlegel -- tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Czech Olympic Committee, which launched an investigation into whether its athletes followed all precautions before, during and after a charter flight from Prague to Tokyo last week.

Simon Nausch, who is Slukova-Nausch's coach and husband, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

Tokyo was set to be the third Games for Slukova-Nausch and the second for Hermannova. The pair was scheduled to open the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament against Japan on Saturday.





