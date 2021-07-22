Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 22, 2021 / 9:37 PM

Czech beach volleyball players to miss Olympics due to positive COVID-19 test

By
Czech Republic's Marketa Slukova-Nausch (R) and Barbora Hermannova, shown during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 issues. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Czech Republic's Marketa Slukova-Nausch (R) and Barbora Hermannova, shown during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 issues. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Beach volleyball players Marketa Slukova-Nausch and Barbora Hermannova of the Czech Republic were ruled out of the Summer Games in Tokyo because of COVID-19 issues.

Slukova-Nausch tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the fifth member of the Czech Republic's Olympic team to return a positive test result. Due to the positive test, her playing partner Hermannova also was ruled out for the Tokyo Games.

Advertisement

"We cried, then we swore, then we cried again," Slukova-Nausch told reporters. "I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition."

Later Thursday, a sixth member of the Czech Olympic team -- cyclist Michal Schlegel -- tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Czech Olympic Committee, which launched an investigation into whether its athletes followed all precautions before, during and after a charter flight from Prague to Tokyo last week.

Simon Nausch, who is Slukova-Nausch's coach and husband, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday.

Tokyo was set to be the third Games for Slukova-Nausch and the second for Hermannova. The pair was scheduled to open the Olympic women's beach volleyball tournament against Japan on Saturday.

Advertisement

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Guinea pulls out of Olympics over COVID-19 concerns Tokyo reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases before Olympics U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics

Latest Headlines

Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
MLB // 14 minutes ago
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
July 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays acquired veteran slugger Nelson Cruz in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
NFL // 2 hours ago
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
July 22 (UPI) -- New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp, an offensive-minded coach known for his expertise with quarterbacks over his 25-year career, died Thursday from injuries suffered when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
NFL // 3 hours ago
NFL warns COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits
July 22 (UPI) -- The NFL has warned teams that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could result in forfeited games and the loss of game checks this season.
U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics
Sports News // 10 hours ago
U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the 2020 Summer Games, the Honolulu native announced Thursday on Instagram.
Olympics: Mexico beats France, Brazil baffles Germany in soccer kickoff
Soccer // 11 hours ago
Olympics: Mexico beats France, Brazil baffles Germany in soccer kickoff
July 22 (UPI) -- Mexico knocked off France, a tournament favorite, and Brazil edged Germany as men's soccer action started for the 2020 Summer Games on Thursday in Japan.
Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Softball: Monica Abbott one-hits Canada; Team USA 2-0 at Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA's softball team continues to use pristine pitching to dominate opponents at the 2020 Summer Games. Monica Abbott tossed a one-hit shutout to beat Canada in the team's latest win Thursday in Fukushima, Japan.
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
July 22 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at the 2020 Summer Games, performing her historic Yurchenko double pike multi-flip Thursday at podium training in Tokyo.
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
MLB // 15 hours ago
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
July 22 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes is stepping away from baseball indefinitely, the 28-year-old designated hitter announced on Instagram.
Want to watch the Summer Olympics? Prepare to flip the channel a lot
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Want to watch the Summer Olympics? Prepare to flip the channel a lot
July 22 (UPI) -- Sports fans who want to watch several of the 339 events at 2020 Summer Games in Japan must do some channel hopping. NBC plans to provide content through TV networks, streaming services, apps and more.
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
NHL // 1 day ago
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/