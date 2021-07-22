Czech beach volleyball players to miss Olympics due to positive COVID-19 test

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (L) and teammate Kevin Durant high-five during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 18, 2021. Both are returning to the Games this summer. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE
Becky Sauerbrunn (L to R), Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Samantha Mewis and Kelley O'Hara pause during the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match near Paris on June 28, 2019. All five players will be returning to the Games. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Tobin Heath dribbles up field during the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Heath is making her fourth trip to the Games. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Carli Lloyd dribbles upfield during the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match in Lyon, France, on July 2, 2019. Turning 39 right before the Games, Lloyd will be oldest-ever U.S. women's soccer Olympian for her fourth trip to the Olympics. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Crystal Dunn kicks the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Sue Bird (R) uses her hand to keep her balance after grabbing a loose ball against Australia in the women's basketball semifinal at the London Summer Olympics on August 9, 2012. Bird first played at the Olympics in 2004
. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo
Diana Taurasi (L) drives to the basket against France's Sandrine Gruda during women's basketball game at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Katie Ledecky shows off a gold medal for her record time of 8:04.79
in the women's 800-meter freestyle finals in the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 12, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Lilly King competes in the women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinals at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 10, 2016. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chase Kalisz competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 5, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Galen Rupp competes in the men's 10.000-meter race at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Monica Abbott (L) tags out Japan's Masumi Mishina during seventh inning action in the women's gold medal game, won by Japan, 3-1
, at Fengtai Softball Field, at the Beijing Summer Olympics on August 21, 2008. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Mariel Zagunis sits down on the plate after losing to Russia in the women's team saber semifinals at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Phil Dalhausser (R) goes up for a block while participating in the AVP pro beach volleyball contest at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on February 6, 2009. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Jake Gibb (L) and Casey Patterson cheer after defeating Qatar in their preliminary beach volleyball game at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016. Gibb will be returning to this year's summer games. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
April Ross dives for the ball against Australia in her preliminary beach volleyball match at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sally Kipyego (R) celebrates after finishing second in the professional women's division at the NYRR TCS New York City Marathon in New York City on November 6, 2016. Kipeyego will compete for Team USA for this year's Summer Games. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo