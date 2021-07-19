Olympics: U.S. women's gymnast tests positive for COVID-19

July 19 (UPI) -- An alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at her hotel, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Monday.

The committee said it received the positive test Sunday and did not identify the athlete by name. The city of Inzai, Japan, said Monday that the girl who tested positive is a teenager and another member of the team was identified as a close contact.

Organizers reported Monday that 58 people -- from a group of athletes, officials and journalists linked to the Summer Games -- have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority," the USOPC said in a statement. "We can confirm that an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19.

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong are the four alternates on the Team USA women's gymnastics team. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum will represent the United States in team events at the Summer Games. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will compete as specialists.





The South African Football Association announced Sunday that soccer players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and video analyst Mario Masha tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. South Africa also said that Rugby coach Neil Powell tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, United States tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff also announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't compete at the Summer Games.

The postponed 2020 Summer Games take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony is at 7 a.m. EDT Friday.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (L) and teammate Kevin Durant high-five during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 18, 2021. Both are returning to the Games this summer. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE Becky Sauerbrunn (L to R), Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Samantha Mewis and Kelley O'Hara pause during the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match near Paris on June 28, 2019. All five players will be returning to the Games. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo Tobin Heath dribbles up field during the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Heath is making her fourth trip to the Games. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo Carli Lloyd dribbles upfield during the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match in Lyon, France, on July 2, 2019. Turning 39 right before the Games, Lloyd will be oldest-ever U.S. women's soccer Olympian for her fourth trip to the Olympics. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo Crystal Dunn kicks the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo License Photo Sue Bird (R) uses her hand to keep her balance after grabbing a loose ball against Australia in the women's basketball semifinal at the London Summer Olympics on August 9, 2012. Bird first played at the Olympics in 2004 . Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | Diana Taurasi (L) drives to the basket against France's Sandrine Gruda during women's basketball game at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo License Photo Katie Ledecky shows off a gold medal for her record time of 8:04.79 in the women's 800-meter freestyle finals in the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 12, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | Lilly King competes in the women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinals at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 10, 2016. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo Chase Kalisz competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 5, 2016. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Galen Rupp competes in the men's 10.000-meter race at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo License Photo Monica Abbott (L) tags out Japan's Masumi Mishina during seventh inning action in the women's gold medal game, won by Japan, 3-1 , at Fengtai Softball Field, at the Beijing Summer Olympics on August 21, 2008. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | Mariel Zagunis sits down on the plate after losing to Russia in the women's team saber semifinals at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo Phil Dalhausser (R) goes up for a block while participating in the AVP pro beach volleyball contest at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on February 6, 2009. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Jake Gibb (L) and Casey Patterson cheer after defeating Qatar in their preliminary beach volleyball game at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016. Gibb will be returning to this year's summer games. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo April Ross dives for the ball against Australia in her preliminary beach volleyball match at the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 6, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Sally Kipyego (R) celebrates after finishing second in the professional women's division at the NYRR TCS New York City Marathon in New York City on November 6, 2016. Kipeyego will compete for Team USA for this year's Summer Games. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo