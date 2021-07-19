Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 19, 2021 / 8:57 AM

Olympics: U.S. women's gymnast tests positive for COVID-19

By
An alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 while another gymnast has been identified as a close contact days before the start of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
An alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 while another gymnast has been identified as a close contact days before the start of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- An alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at her hotel, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Monday.

The committee said it received the positive test Sunday and did not identify the athlete by name. The city of Inzai, Japan, said Monday that the girl who tested positive is a teenager and another member of the team was identified as a close contact.

Advertisement

Organizers reported Monday that 58 people -- from a group of athletes, officials and journalists linked to the Summer Games -- have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority," the USOPC said in a statement. "We can confirm that an alternate on the women's artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not attend Tokyo Olympics

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual's privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong are the four alternates on the Team USA women's gymnastics team. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum will represent the United States in team events at the Summer Games. Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will compete as specialists.

Advertisement

The South African Football Association announced Sunday that soccer players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and video analyst Mario Masha tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation. South Africa also said that Rugby coach Neil Powell tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED Tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Olympics

On Sunday, United States tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff also announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't compete at the Summer Games.

The postponed 2020 Summer Games take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo. The Opening Ceremony is at 7 a.m. EDT Friday.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
RELATED Ugandan weightlifter missing from hotel at Tokyo Summer Olympics

Latest Headlines

Soccer: Shaq Moore helps U.S. men beat Canada, win Gold Cup group
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Soccer: Shaq Moore helps U.S. men beat Canada, win Gold Cup group
July 19 (UPI) -- Shaq Moore capped off a delayed run with a score 20 seconds into regulation to lead the United States Men's National Team to narrow win over Canada at the 2021 Gold Cup.
Mandaloun wins Haskell after Hot Rod Charlie disqualified
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Mandaloun wins Haskell after Hot Rod Charlie disqualified
July 19 (UPI) -- Another nonstandard outcome of a major 3-year-old race found Mandaloun awarded victory in the $1 million Haskell -- potentially the second time the colt will be named winner of a race in which he finished second.
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
NHL // 14 hours ago
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
July 18 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its teams' protected lists Sunday ahead of the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, with Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and St. Louis Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko both left exposed.
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
MLB // 15 hours ago
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
July 18 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his right forearm.
Tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Olympics
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Olympics
July 18 (UPI) -- American women's tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff won't compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
July 18 (UPI) -- Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won the Tour de France for the second consecutive year Sunday in Paris.
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
July 18 (UPI) -- Collin Morikawa rallied past Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen to win the 2021 British Open on Sunday at Royal St. George's in Kent, England.
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
July 17 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks overcame a sluggish start and staved off a late comeback attempt by the Phoenix Suns for a 123-119 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night at the newly named Footprint Center in Arizona.
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
Sports News // 1 day ago
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
July 17 (UPI) -- South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen hung on over the back nine in Saturday's third round at Royal St. George's to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the 2021 British Open.
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
July 16 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 14 seasons in the league.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
New York Mets put 'frustrated' ace Jacob deGrom on IL with forearm injury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/