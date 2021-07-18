Tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Olympics

Coco Gauff, shown Sept. 27, 2020, announced her COVID-19 diagnosis Sunday on social media. She was set to compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- American women's tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff won't compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17-year-old Gauff announced her diagnosis Sunday on Twitter, saying she is "so disappointed" and hopes "there will be many more chances" to play in the Olympics.

"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," she wrote. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.

"I want to wish Team USA [the] best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."

Gauff last competed earlier this month at Wimbledon, where she suffered a fourth-round loss to Angelique Kerber. Gauff previously said she was "super confident" about traveling to Tokyo for the Olympics, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony.

The United States was sending Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, Alison Riske and Gauff to Japan for women's singles competition.

Meanwhile, six British athletes are isolating in Tokyo after being identified as close contacts to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Two South African soccer players in the Olympic Village also tested positive for COVID-19.