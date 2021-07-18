Advertisement
Sports News
July 18, 2021 / 4:27 PM

Tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Olympics

By
Coco Gauff, shown Sept. 27, 2020, announced her COVID-19 diagnosis Sunday on social media. She was set to compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE
Coco Gauff, shown Sept. 27, 2020, announced her COVID-19 diagnosis Sunday on social media. She was set to compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- American women's tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff won't compete at the Summer Games in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 17-year-old Gauff announced her diagnosis Sunday on Twitter, saying she is "so disappointed" and hopes "there will be many more chances" to play in the Olympics.

Advertisement

"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," she wrote. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.

"I want to wish Team USA [the] best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."

Gauff last competed earlier this month at Wimbledon, where she suffered a fourth-round loss to Angelique Kerber. Gauff previously said she was "super confident" about traveling to Tokyo for the Olympics, which begin Friday with the opening ceremony.

The United States was sending Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, Alison Riske and Gauff to Japan for women's singles competition.

Meanwhile, six British athletes are isolating in Tokyo after being identified as close contacts to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Two South African soccer players in the Olympic Village also tested positive for COVID-19.

Notable Olympians returning to Summer Games

Simone Biles stands on the floor after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the Olympic Arena of the Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Read More

British tennis player Dan Evans out of Tokyo Games after positive COVID-19 test Swiss tennis star Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics Tennis: Canada's Bianca Andreescu to skip Olympics due to COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
Sports News // 27 minutes ago
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins second straight Tour de France
July 18 (UPI) -- Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia won the Tour de France for the second consecutive year Sunday in Paris.
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
July 18 (UPI) -- Collin Morikawa rallied past Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen to win the 2021 British Open on Sunday at Royal St. George's in Kent, England.
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
NBA // 16 hours ago
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
July 17 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks overcame a sluggish start and staved off a late comeback attempt by the Phoenix Suns for a 123-119 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night at the newly named Footprint Center in Arizona.
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
Sports News // 1 day ago
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
July 17 (UPI) -- South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen hung on over the back nine in Saturday's third round at Royal St. George's to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the 2021 British Open.
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
July 16 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 14 seasons in the league.
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
NFL // 1 day ago
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
July 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata on Friday was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard denies requesting trade
NBA // 1 day ago
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard denies requesting trade
July 16 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard denied making a trade request, but the point guard said he was conflicted on his future with the organization.
Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach
NBA // 1 day ago
Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach
July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are expected to hire Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach.
Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record at British Open, leads by two shots
Sports News // 2 days ago
Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record at British Open, leads by two shots
July 16 (UPI) -- Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa set a 36-hole record at the British Open to grab a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round at Royal St. George's in England.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
NBA // 2 days ago
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
July 16 (UPI) -- Team USA's Men's National Team was forced to replace another basketball star for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with forward Kevin Love announcing his withdrawal through his agent, Jeff Schwartz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/