Advertisement
Sports News
July 18, 2021 / 2:36 PM

Collin Morikawa, 24, wins 2021 British Open for second major title

By
Collin Morikawa of the USA kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 2021 British Open on Sunday at Royal St. George's Golf Course in Sandwich, Kent, England. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Collin Morikawa of the USA kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 2021 British Open on Sunday at Royal St. George's Golf Course in Sandwich, Kent, England. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

July 18 (UPI) -- Collin Morikawa rallied past Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen to win the 2021 British Open on Sunday at Royal St. George's in Kent, England.

With the victory, the 24-year-old American -- playing in the British Open for the first time -- captured his first Claret Jug and second major championship in two years. Morikawa won last year's PGA Championship at Harding Park in what was also his first appearance in that event.

Advertisement

Morikawa, who moved to No. 3 in the world after his triumph, played the final 31 holes at the course off Sandwich Bay without a bogey. Entering the final round one shot back of the lead, he closed with a 4-under 66 for a two-shot win over Spieth.

"This is by far one of the best moments of my life," said Morikawa, who becomes the first player since Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two major titles in eight or fewer starts.

RELATED British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round

Morikawa finished the tournament at 15-under 265, which is the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been held at Royal St. George's. He now has five victories in his two years since turning pro.

Oosthuizen, attempting to shake off runner-up finishes in the past two major tournaments, finished each of the first three rounds atop the leaderboard, but he lost the lead with a bunker-to-bunker bogey on the par-5 seventh hole.

The South Africa native was four shots behind Morikawa at the turn and couldn't catch up, ending the day at 1-over par and 11-under 269 for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished in a tie for third with last month's U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

RELATED Louis Oosthuizen takes first-round lead at 2021 British Open

Spieth, meanwhile, shot a fourth-round 66 to end at 13-under 267. He carded four birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole to go with two bogeys on the front nine.

Dylan Frittelli was at 9-under par for the tournament to finish fifth. Brooks Koepka and Mackenzie Hughes tied for sixth at 8-under 272.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson was among the four-man group tied for eighth at 7-under 273. Defending British Open champion Shane Lowry, who won the 2019 event before the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finished in a three-way tie for 12th at 6-under par.

Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 5-under 65 for his best round of the tournament. He shot in the 70s in each of his first three rounds, ending at 2-under 278 and tied for 33rd.

Justin Thomas was a shot back of DeChambeau at 1-under 279. Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were even further back at even-par 280.

Moments from the 2021 British Open golf championship

Collin Morikawa tees off during the second round of the British Open golf championship on Friday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
NBA // 14 hours ago
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
July 17 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks overcame a sluggish start and staved off a late comeback attempt by the Phoenix Suns for a 123-119 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night at the newly named Footprint Center in Arizona.
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
Sports News // 22 hours ago
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
July 17 (UPI) -- South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen hung on over the back nine in Saturday's third round at Royal St. George's to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the 2021 British Open.
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Saints, Panthers WR Ted Ginn Jr. retires from NFL after 14 seasons
July 16 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday after 14 seasons in the league.
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
NFL // 1 day ago
New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata suspended 6 games for PED violation
July 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata on Friday was suspended for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard denies requesting trade
NBA // 1 day ago
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard denies requesting trade
July 16 (UPI) -- Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard denied making a trade request, but the point guard said he was conflicted on his future with the organization.
Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach
NBA // 1 day ago
Wizards to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as new head coach
July 16 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards are expected to hire Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. as their next head coach.
Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record at British Open, leads by two shots
Sports News // 2 days ago
Louis Oosthuizen sets 36-hole record at British Open, leads by two shots
July 16 (UPI) -- Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa set a 36-hole record at the British Open to grab a two-stroke lead after Friday's second round at Royal St. George's in England.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
NBA // 2 days ago
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
July 16 (UPI) -- Team USA's Men's National Team was forced to replace another basketball star for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, with forward Kevin Love announcing his withdrawal through his agent, Jeff Schwartz.
Olympics: Australia basketball's Liz Cambage withdraws, cites mental health
Sports News // 2 days ago
Olympics: Australia basketball's Liz Cambage withdraws, cites mental health
July 16 (UPI) -- Liz Cambage, the top player on the Australian Women's National Team, withdrew from the Olympics on Friday to address her mental health, the Las Vegas Aces center and Australian Olympic Committee announced.
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
NBA // 2 days ago
Olympics: Team USA basketball cancels game due to COVID-19
July 16 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team's pre-Olympic exhibition game against Australia on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
Bucks edge Suns in Game 5 of NBA Finals, take 3-2 series lead
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
British Open golf: Louis Oosthuizen takes 1-shot lead into final round
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
Cavaliers' Kevin Love withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/