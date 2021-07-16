British Open golf: American Collin Morikawa surges to atop leaderboard

July 16 (UPI) -- American Collin Morikawa carded a 6-under par 64 to leap to the top of the British Open second-round leaderboard Friday in Kent, England. His overall score of 9-under par is a 36-hole record for Opens held at at Royal St. George's.

Morikawa carded seven birdies, a bogey and made par on his 10 other holes. South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen led the tournament to start the day. Oosthuizen fired a 6-under par 64 in Thursday's first round.

"I was just sticking to what I've been doing," Morikawa told reporters. "Yesterday, I thought I played really well. I wasn't hitting as many fairways."

Oosthuizen's first-round score tied Christy O'Connor Jr.'s 1981 record for a first round at Royal St. George's. Morikawa's two-round score was one off the all-time British Open record of 130.

"Sometimes you have those days where you are very fortunate to have good numbers," Morikawa said. "Today was one of those days."

Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Championship winner, is attempting to become the first player in history to win two golf majors in debut appearances. He was two shots ahead of the field Friday morning.

Oosthuizen birdied his first hole inI put it th the second round to move to 7-under par for the tournament. Spieth birdied three of his first four holes and is tied with Oosthuizen for second place.

Daniel van Tonder, Emiliano Grillo, Marcel Siem, Andy Sullivan and Justin Harding are tied for fourth at 6-under par.

British Open favorite Jon Rahm was 1-over par in the first round. He made par on Nos. 1 and 2 to start the second round and is in danger of missing the third-round cut.

Morikawa, 24, tied for fourth at the 2021 U.S. Open last month at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

The 2021 British Open, the final major of the PGA Tour season, runs through Sunday at Royal St. George's.

The third round airs from 5 to 7 a.m. EDT Saturday on Golf Channel and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. Final round coverage airs from 4 to 7 a.m. EDT Sunday on Golf Channel and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.