British Open, NBA Finals, NASCAR pack weekend sports schedule

July 16 (UPI) -- Golf and basketball take center stage this weekend as athletes compete in the 2021 British Open and NBA Finals. Two NASCAR races and the MLS and MLB regular seasons also pack the schedule from Friday through Sunday.

Tournament favorite Jon Rahm, of Spain, will attempt to win his second-consecutive major title at the British Open. The event, which started Thursday, ends Sunday at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Kent, England.

After the first round, however, Rahm was tied for 74th at 1-over par. Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, led the field with a 6-under 64.

Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are among the other favorites to win the final major of the PGA Tour season.

The four-day golf tournament airs on Golf Channel and NBC and streams on Peacock.

Spieth, Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli, Stewart Cink, Benjamin Hebert and Webb Simpson were among the other contenders through the first round.

"I feel like I've been trending the right way," Spieth told reporters Thursday. "I had a chance this year already at Augusta [the Masters]. ... I've tried to put in some work over the last few weeks to move forward from where I was progressing."





The second round airs from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Friday on Golf Channel. The third round airs from 5 to 7 a.m. EDT Saturday on Golf Channel and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. Final round coverage airs from 4 to 7 a.m. EDT Sunday on Golf Channel and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to an 0-2 series deficit with two-consecutive wins to tie the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

The series returns to Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 5 at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday in Phoenix. Game 6 is set for Tuesday in Milwaukee. Game 7, if necessary, tips off Thursday in Phoenix. The NBA Finals airs on ABC.

"We cannot be satisfied," Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday. "We've got to keep enjoying the game and keep playing good basketball.

Antetokounmpo's 32.3 points and 15 rebounds per game lead all players in the best-of-seven series. Suns guard Devin Booker averaged a team-high 27.5 points per game through the first four games of the series.

The Suns are four-point favorites on their home court in Game 5.





"You can't just bank on the fact that you got home court, you got to go out there and play the game," Suns guard Chris Paul told reporters Wednesday. "You got to go out there and execute, so we'll do that.

"We tend to respond well, but it's easy. We know what we got to do. We know what we got to do. Be better."

NASCAR

NASCAR stars start their engines twice this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. Xfinity drivers take the track first for the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Cup Series drivers compete in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Both races air on NBCSN.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win his fifth Cup Series race this season. Larson is in first place in the projected playoff and sits in second in the Cup Series standings.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Cup Series standings leader Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski are among the other Top 5 favorites to win at New Hampshire. Larson and Hamlin have 11 Top 5 finishes apiece, the most in the Cup Series. Larson's 12 stage victories are seven more than Hamlin, who ranks second with five stage wins.





Friday

Golf

British Open: Second round from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

Basketball

Olympic Exhibition: Team USA vs. Australia at 3 p.m. on NBCSN

MLB

Twins at Tigers at 2:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Rays at Braves at 7:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Saturday

Golf

British Open: Third round from 5 to 7 a.m. EDT on Golf Channel and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

MLB

Rangers at Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Indians at Athletics at 4:07 p.m. EDT on FS1

Giants at Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Fox

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Fox

Astros at White Sox at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Fox

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at 3 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Soccer

MLS: New England at Atlanta at 5 p.m. EDT on ESPN

MLS: Miami at New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: New York City FC at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+





MLS: Cincinnati at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Orlando at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Chicago at Nashville at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Colorado at 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Vancouver at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake at LAFC at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Portland at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

NBA Finals

Game 5: Bucks at Suns at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC

Sunday

Golf

British Open: Final round from 4 to 7 a.m. EDT on Golf Channel and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT on NBC

MLB

Padres at Nationals at 1:05 p.m. EDT on TBS

Indians at Athletics at 4:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Cubs at Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Soccer

MLS: Seattle at Minnesota at 2 p.m. EDT on espn

NASCAR

Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Basketball

Olympic Exhibition: Team USA vs. Spain at 6 p.m. on NBCSN





