Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 15, 2021 / 10:26 PM

Conor McGregor: UFC 'knew I had stress fractures' before Dustin Poirier bout

By
UFC star Conor McGregor, shown Aug. 25, 2017, suffered a broken leg in the final seconds of the first round during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
UFC star Conor McGregor, shown Aug. 25, 2017, suffered a broken leg in the final seconds of the first round during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- UFC star Conor McGregor said Thursday he entered last weekend's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier with "multiple stress fractures" in his left leg, which he broke in the closing seconds of the first round.

McGregor (22-6) suffered a second consecutive loss to Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday in Las Vegas. The official result was a TKO defeat at the end of the opening round due to a doctor's stoppage.

Advertisement

McGregor's tibia and fibula snapped as he stepped backward after throwing a punch at Poirier near the end of the round.

The 33-year-old McGregor posted an update on his injury Thursday on Instagram, claiming his left leg was already compromised entering the lightweight bout. He even said the ailing leg nearly forced him to pull out of the fight.

RELATED UFC's Conor McGregor gets 3-hour surgery, vows to return

"I was injured going into the fight," McGregor said in the video. "People are asking me, 'When was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break?' Ask [UFC President] Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. [Jeff] Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC.

"They knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing out."

Poirier, who improved to 2-1 against McGregor, previously said he thought McGregor injured the leg when he threw a kick earlier in the bout. McGregor denied that claim after the fight ended.

RELATED UFC's Conor McGregor sells majority of whiskey brand for $600M

Earlier this week, McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, said McGregor went into the fight with a hurt ankle.

McGregor underwent successful surgery on his injured leg Sunday, with the Irishman saying "six weeks on crutch and we build back."

"I'm essentially getting exactly what I needed to get there," McGregor said in Thursday's video. "I needed to get treatment on my leg. I needed to get treatment on my ankle. I needed to get treatment on my shin bone. And I would have never committed to going under the knife unless something like this happened.

RELATED Conor McGregor returning to face Donald Cerrone in UFC 246

"So, something like this happened. [I am] getting exactly what I needed, and what I needed was a titanium shin bone. Now, I have a titanium rod from my knee to the ankle, and the doctor says it's unbreakable."

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva had the same procedure in 2013 after breaking his leg during a title match against Chris Weidman. Silva, who was 38 at the time, returned from the gruesome injury a little more than a year later and fought seven more times in the UFC.

Following UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier both said the heated rivalry isn't finished and expressed interest in a fourth fight. White also said a fourth bout between the rivals is a possibility.

Latest Headlines

Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
MLB // 1 hour ago
Chicago Cubs trade All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta Braves
July 15 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves acquired former All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the teams announced.
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics
NBA // 17 hours ago
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics
July 15 (UPI) -- USA Basketball placed Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in its health and safety protocols for COVID-19, a move that will prevent him from competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension
NFL // 3 hours ago
Carolina Panthers sign OT Taylor Moton to 4-year, $72M extension
July 15 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers signed standout offensive tackle Taylor Moton to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.
Louis Oosthuizen takes first-round lead at 2021 British Open
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Louis Oosthuizen takes first-round lead at 2021 British Open
July 15 (UPI) -- Louis Oosthuizen climbed to the top of the leaderboard after Thursday's first round of the 2021 British Open at Royal St. George's in Kent, England.
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
MLB // 5 hours ago
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
July 15 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' second-half opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.
Arike Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over Team USA
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Arike Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over Team USA
July 15 (UPI) -- Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale erupted for a game-high 26 points to lead the WNBA All-Star Team to a 93-85 win over Team USA just weeks ahead of the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
MLB // 17 hours ago
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
July 15 (UPI) -- MLB and the players union agreed to extend Trevor Bauer's administrative leave through July 27, amid investigations by the league and police into sexual assault claims made against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
British Open golf: Jon Rahm favored to win second straight major
Sports News // 22 hours ago
British Open golf: Jon Rahm favored to win second straight major
July 15 (UPI) -- Spain's Jon Rahm, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is favored to win his second-consecutive major championship at the 2021 British Open this weekend in Kent England.
Bucks hold off Suns in Game 4 of NBA Finals, even series at 2-2
NBA // 1 day ago
Bucks hold off Suns in Game 4 of NBA Finals, even series at 2-2
July 15 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Bucks used a 40-point performance from Khris Middleton to edge the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin.
Ex-MLB pitcher, longtime Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
MLB // 1 day ago
Ex-MLB pitcher, longtime Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
July 14 (UPI) -- Dick Tidrow, a former MLB pitcher who later became a longtime member of the San Francisco Giants' front office, has died. He was 74.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave through July 27
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
American League beats National League in 2021 MLB All-Star Game
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
Los Angeles Angels sign ex-Chicago White Sox OF Adam Eaton
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics
Basketball: Team USA's Bradley Beal put in COVID-19 protocol, out of Olympics

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/