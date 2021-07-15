Arike Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over Team USA

July 15 (UPI) -- Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale erupted for a game-high 26 points to lead the WNBA All-Star Team to a 93-85 win over Team USA just weeks ahead of the postponed 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Ogunbowale, a Team USA roster snub, made 10 of 18 shots and five 3-pointers in the victory Wednesday in Las Vegas.

"Y'all be wanting some drama," Ogunbowale told reporters, when asked about not making the Team USA roster.

"Good luck to Team USA. All those girls are deserving. Hopefully they go win a gold medal."

The All-Stars outrebounded Team USA 41-26 and forced 15 turnovers in the victory.

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones scored 18 points with 14 rebounds in the win. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner scored 17 points for Team USA.

Team USA jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first 2 minutes. The WNBA All-Stars responded with a 10-2 run to tie the score at 17-17. Team USA led 28-25 at the end of the first quarter. The All-Stars outscored Team USA 19-15 in the second and led 44-43 at halftime.

The game stayed tight through the third and was tied 66-66 at the end of the quarter. The All-Stars outscored Team USA 27-19 down the stretch.

Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams made the go-ahead basket with 7:06 remaining.

Williams totaled 15 points off the bench. Team USA forward Breanna Stewart scored 15 points in the loss.

Team USA battles Australia in an Olympic exhibition game at 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas. They face Nigeria in another exhibition game Sunday in Las Vegas. Team USA battles Nigeria again in their first game of the postponed 2020 Summer Games at 12:40 a.m. EDT July 27 in Saitama, Japan.

Ogunbowale averaged 18.9 points, 3.3 assists and three rebounds per game through the first 21 games this WNBA season. The Wings return to action against the Sun at 4 p.m. EDT Aug. 15 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Ogunbowale is expected to be on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.