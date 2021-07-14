Trending
July 14, 2021 / 11:38 PM

British tennis player Dan Evans out of Tokyo Games after positive COVID-19 test

By

July 14 (UPI) -- Dan Evans, the top-ranked British men's tennis player, will miss the Summer Games in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately I recently tested positive for COVID-19," Evans wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "I will not be able to prepare and get myself ready for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I am hugely disappointed and currently self-isolating according to guidelines as set by the government. I want to wish the entire [Great Britain] team all the very best for the Games and look forward to being back on court in the near future."

Evans, who was the No. 22 seed at Wimbledon, was eliminated in the third round at the Grand Slam tournament earlier this month by American Sebastian Korda.

The 31-year-old Evans becomes the second notable British tennis star to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics, joining Johanna Konta, the country's top-ranked women's player.

Konta pulled out Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, two weeks after she withdrew from Wimbledon when a member of her team also contracted the virus.

A number of tennis stars are set to miss the Olympics, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu.

