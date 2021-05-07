May 7 (UPI) -- Rickie Fowler watched and analyzed the 2021 Masters Tournament with Tiger Woods, the golfer told reporters. Fowler said Woods is in good spirits and "isn't lacking any [competitive] fire."

Fowler spoke about Woods at the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Wesley Chapel, Fla. He shot a 1-under par 70 in the first round and is tied for 34th.

Advertisement

Fowler failed to qualify for the Masters, which was played April 8 to 11 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Woods remains sidelined due to the leg injuries he sustained in a single-car crash Feb. 23 in the Los Angeles area.

Fowler, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., not far from Woods' home on Jupiter Island, visited Woods on April 8 to watch the first round of the Masters. He said Woods' golf clubs were in the living room.

RELATED Tiger Woods shares photo of himself on crutches amid recovery from crash

"It was fun to be able to do that and talk about the course," Fowler told reporters. "We were watching just how firm and fast [the course was], and it's such a fine line how Augusta can be.

"We were both definitely disappointed that we couldn't be out there to experience it because it's very few times where you do get to see Augusta that firm and fast."

Advertisement

Woods hasn't played an official PGA Tour event since the 2020 Masters in November. Several back issues limited his availability for tournaments and hindered his abilities. Then came the car accident.

"We were both disappointed that we're not out there playing," Fowler said. "But he's not lacking any fire in there right now. He never has."

World No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 15 Rory McIlroy are among the other top golfers who recently visited Woods at home.

"One thing J.T. told me, he went over pretty much after [Woods] got back from Los Angeles and told me, 'Honestly, he was a lot better than I expected.' So that was good to hear."

RELATED Police report details moments after Tiger Woods crashed SUV near LA

Fowler said Woods' main focus is "getting back to being a dad" to his daughter Sam, 13, and son Charlie, 12.

Woods has not made many public comments since his car accident. He posted a picture of himself on crutches, with his right leg in a cast, April 23 on social media.