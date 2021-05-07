MIAMI, May 7 (UPI) -- A trio of NASCAR races at Darlington Raceway, a boxing title bout, a PGA Tour tournament and several high-profile NBA and MLB regular-season matchups highlight the weekend sports schedule.

Dozens of additional NHL and MLS regular-season games air from Friday through Sunday.

Elite drivers from NASCAR's Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series are in Darlington, S.C., this week for three races on the 1.3-mile track.

The main event is Sunday's Goodyear 400.

NASCAR at Darlington

The 12th race of the Cup Series season starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday and airs on FS1. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

Cup Series standings leader Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski are among the other favorites to win the 293-lap race.

The first stage of the race is laps 1 through 90. The second stage is laps 91 through 185. The final stage is from laps 186 through 293.

Keselowski earned the pole for Sunday's race. He'll start alongside Harvick in the first row. Busch, Truex, William Byron and Chase Elliott round out the first three rows of the starting grid.

The race weekend starts with the Truck Series' LiftKits4Less.com200 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. Xfinity Series drivers line up for the Steakhouse Elite 200 at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1.

Boxing bouts

Canelo Alvarez battles Billy Joe Saunders in a title unification bout Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday and airs on DAZN. The main event is expected to start at 11 p.m.

Alvarez will put his WBC and WBA super middleweight belts on the line in the 12-round bout. Saunders owns the WBO super middleweight belt.

Alvarez (55-1-2) is on a six-fight winning streak. He beat Avni Yildirim Feb. 27 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Saunders (30-0) beat Martin Murray by unanimous decision Dec. 4 in London.

Alvarez is a heavy favorite to win the main event.

NBA matchups

Less than two weeks remain in the NBA regular season, which means teams are desperate to make a playoff push.

The first nationally televised NBA matchup this weekend features the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls. That game tips off at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers face DamiAn Lillard's Portland Trail Blazers in a nightcap matchup at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

NBATV airs two games Saturday. The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EDT in the first game. The Denver Nuggets host the Brooklyn Nets in the second game at 10 p.m..

Sunday's NBA schedule features four great matchups. The Celtics host the Miami Heat at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The Los Angeles Clippers host the New York Knicks at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Charlotte Hornets host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on NBATV. Davis and the Lakers host the second-place Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. on NBATV.

Friday

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship: Second round, 2 to 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

MLB

Pirates at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Nationals at Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Phillies at Braves at 7:20 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

NHL

Flyers at Capitals at 7 p.m. EDT on NHL Network

Blues at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Coyotes at Sharks at 10:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

NBA

Celtics at Bulls at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Lakers at Blazers at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

Soccer

MLS: San Jose at Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Saturday

NHL

Rangers at Bruins at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

Sabres at Penguins at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

Lightning at Panthers at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Canadiens at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. EDT on NHL Network

Blues at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Canucks at Oilers at 10 p.m. EDT on NHL Network

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship: Third round, 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NBA

Wizards at Pacers at 7 p.m. EDT on NBATV

Nets at Nuggets at 10 p.m. EDT on NBATV

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at 1 p.m. EDT on FS1

Soccer

La Liga: Atletico at Barcelona at 10:15 p.m. EDT on beIN Sports USA

Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

MLS: Philadelphia at Chicago at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Columbus at 1:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: New England at Nashville at 1:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Vancouver at 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at Dallas at 3:30 p.m. EDT on TUDN

MLS: NYCFC at Orlando at 6 p.m. EDT on ESPN

MLS: LAFC at Los Angeles Galaxy at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox

MLS: Minnesota at Colorado at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLB

Nationals at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Padres at Giants at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

Phillies at Braves at 7:20 p.m. EDT on FS1

Sunday

MLB

Red Sox at Orioles at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Nationals at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Padres at Giants at 4:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Dodgers at Angels at 4:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Phillies at Braves at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NBA

Heat at Celtics at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Knicks at Clippers at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Pelicans at Hornets at 7 p.m. EDT on NBATV

Suns at Lakers at 10 p.m. EDT on NBATV

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship: Final round, 1 to 3 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NASCAR

Cup Series Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

NHL

Stars at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. EDT at NHL Network

Senators at Flames at 8 p.m. EDT at ESPN+

Soccer

MLS: Atlanta at Miami at 1 p.m. EDT on ABC

Premier League: West Brom at Arsenal at 2 p.m. EDT on NBC

Serie A: AC Milan at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLS: Seattle at Portland at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC

MLS: Austin at Kansas City at 7:30 p.m. EDT on FS1