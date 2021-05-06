May 6 (UPI) -- Pfizer and German partner BioNTech will donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine for athletes and delegations in this Summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the International Olympic Committee said Thursday.

National Olympic committees will work with respective local governments to coordinate the distribution of the vaccines. First doses are expected to be delivered at the end of May. The Summer Games start July 23.

Advertisement

"Based on the feedback from the National Olympic Committees and National Paralympic Committees, it is expected that a significant proportion of Games participants will have been vaccinated before arriving in Japan," the IOC said in a news release.

The opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 was planned for July 24, 2020. The games were postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This donation of the vaccine is another tool in our toolbox of measures to help make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 safe and secure for all participants, and to show solidarity with our gracious Japanese hosts," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a news release.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently met to discuss the vaccination plan. The Japanese government then met with the IOC to finalize it.

"With hundreds of millions of vaccines already administered, and hundreds of millions more to go, Pfizer is committed, together with BioNTech, to doing all we can to help end this pandemic and help return the world to a sense of normalcy," Bourla said in the same release.

Bourla said more than 430 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been delivered around the world.

The IOC announced in March that China agreed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for any participant who requires one at the Summer Games or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. The IOC said it will buy and distribute the Chinese vaccines.

Olympic torch relay underway in Japan Governor of Kumamoto Prefecture Ikuo Kabashima (L) speaks during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Yatsushiro Harmony Hall in Yatsushiro, Japan, on May 5. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Celebration cauldron is displayed during the last leg of the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Torchbearer, former badminton player of Japan's national team Kimiko Jinnai, runs the flame in Yatsushiro, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Spectators take photos with an Olympic torch replica during the last leg of the relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A torchbearer runs during the torch relay on the second day in Kawamata, Fukushima-Prefecture, Japan on March 26. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Tokyo 2020 staff members transfer the Olympic flame from the torch to a lantern during the torch relay on the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Former volleyball player Motoko Obayashi runs the flame during the last leg of the second day. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Junior high school students perform during the last leg of the second day of the torch relay at Tsuruga castle in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Spectators take photos with Olympic torch replica. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Spectators hold signs along the torch relay route in Iitate, Fukushima-Prefecture. Olympic officials say the journey will take the torch to 859 municipalities in all 47 Japanese prefectures. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Villagers of Iitate perform during the torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Members of the Japanese women's national football team, who won the women's World Cup in 2011, carry an Olympic Torch during the relay grand start at J-Village National Training Centre in Naraha, Fukushima-Prefecture, on March 25. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Azusa Iwashimizu (R), member of the Japanese women's national football team who won the 2011 women's World Cup, passes the Olympic flame to high school student Asato Owada at a torch "kiss point" during the torch relay grand start. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A torchbearer runs during the relay on the first day near the Futaba station in Futaba, Fukushima-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Fukishima was chosen as the starting point as it became a symbol of resilience after the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A Tokyo 2020 staff member transfers the Olympic flame from the torch during Olympic torch relay. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Three-time Olympic gold medalists Saori Yoshida (L) and Tadahiro Nomura light the torch during the Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture, Japan on March 20. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo