May 4 (UPI) -- Amy Bockerstette will become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship at the NJCAA golf national championships next week in Ormond Beach, Fla.

"So excited to compete with my teammates at National Junior College Athletic Association Nationals next week," Bockerstette tweeted Monday.

Advertisement

Bockerstette is a sophomore at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix. She'll join her teammates Monday through May 13 at the Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club.

The 22-year-old golfer is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship.

Bockerstette went viral on social media in 2019 when she made par on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale before the 2019 Phoenix Open while she played with golfer Gary Woodland.

She is a special Olympics athlete in golf, swimming and volleyball.