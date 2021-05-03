May 3 (UPI) -- Bobby Unser, a three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, has died. He was 87.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Unser's death Monday. He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Unser was one of six members of the Unser family to compete in the Indianapolis 500. His brother, Al, won four times. Al and Bobby are the only brothers to win the race.

Unser won the Indianapolis 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981. Unser and Rick Mears are the only drivers in history to win the event in three different decades.

Unser started his racing career in 1949. He served in the Air Force for two years from 1953 to 1955. He started his IndyCar career in 1962.

He earned his first Top 10 finish in the 1966 Indianapolis 500. He finished his career with 35 IndyCar victories and two championships. He posted 10 Top 10 finishes in the Indianapolis 500.

After his racing career, Unser became a broadcaster for ABC, NBC and ESPN IndyCar telecasts and for IMS Radio Network. He later became a driver coach and assisted with race strategy for his son Robby Unser.

Unser is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Bobby Jr., and Robby; and daughters Cindy and Jeri.