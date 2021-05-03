Butterfield (outside) wins Sunday's Queen Mother Memorial Cup at Sha Tin Racecourse, opening door to Hong Kong's final Group 1 race of the season. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club

May 3 (UPI) -- Just hours before Medina Spirit wired the Kentucky Derby, Poetic Flair won a nip-and-tuck victory in the first of the British Classics, highlighting a big weekend of international horse racing action.

That Qipco 2000 Guineas showdown keyed a meeting at Newmarket that also included an upset in the Qipco 1000 Guineas, an impressive staying performance by World Premier in Japan and some preliminary action for Hong Kong's final Group 1 event of the season -- yes, already. Where does the time go?

Before it goes any faster, check out the action around the globe:

England

Poetic Flair and Master of the Seas battled head-to-head through the final furlong of Saturday's Group 1 Qipco 2000 Guineas, the first Classic of the British season, with Poetic Flair finding just enough in the final strides to put his nose first on the line.

Lucky Vega was a neck farther back, followed by the stubborn leader, Naval Crown.

Poetic Flair, a Dawn Approach colt out of the Rock of Gibraltar mare Maria Lee, improved to four wins from five starts. His only loss was a 10th in the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst last October on sodden turf.

On a day that also included the Kentucky Derby, and with a top Epsom Derby contender in Mac Sweeney in his own yard, Bolger waxed poetic about the Newmarket race.

"This means the world to me," the 79-year-old trainer said from his base back in Ireland. "I think the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket is the best race in the world and to be able to win it really means a lot. As far as I'm concerned it's the race in the world to win."

While the outcome was a triumph for Poetic Flair and breeder/trainer Jim Bolger and his wife, Jackie, who owns the old, it was a rather shocking disappointment for Coolmore and trainer Aidan O'Brien.

They saw Van Gogh finish eighth, best of the lot, with Wembley 11th home and the race favorite, Battleground, beating only one rival. And that was Thunder Moon, trained by O'Brien's son, Joseph Patrick O'Brien.

All three Coolmore horses were making their 3-year-old debut while Poetic Flair had a tightener before the Guineas. The elder O'Brien still has a potentially powerful reserve in St Mark's Basilica, winner of the Dewhurst. He was entered for the Guineas, but taken out at the last declarations.

O'Brien was back in the winner's enclosure after Sunday's Group 1 Qipco 1000 Guineas. But, as with the Saturday race, experience appeared to trump raw talent as Mother Earth, making her ninth career start, won the race with her much-promoted stablemate Santa Barbara finishing fourth in just her second contest.

Frankie Dettori got the filly to the lead coming out of "the dip" heading into the final furlong, essentially putting the issue to rest. Saffron Beach was along to finish second, a neck in front of Fev Rover. Santa Barbara was not embarrassed despite the loss, coming just a nose behind Fev Rover in fourth.

"She's a very good filly and always was," Racing Post quoted O'Brien saying about of the winner. "It was unfair to run Santa Barbara, but we had to come. With a view to coming back over for the Oaks, she had to run."

Mother Earth, a Zoffany filly, earned just her second career win but has been competitive in big races throughout her career.

She was second behind Aunt Pearl in last autumn's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf -- an outcome notable as Aunt Pearl was nominated to this year's Royal Ascot fray before finishing fifth as the odds-on favorite in the Grade II Edgewood Stakes at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Another oddity: Mother Earth was part of a mixup last year at Newmarket when the saddlecloths and jockey were switched between her and stablemate Snowfall. Mother Earth, announced as Snowfall, finished third in that with Snowfall reporting eighth.

Also on Saturday at Newmarket, Sir Ron Priestley led from the start and drew off in the late going to win the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths over his co-favorite, Pyledriver. Franny Norton rode Sir Ron Priestley, a 5-year-old son of Australia, for trainer Mark Johnston in the 1 1/2 miles test.

Japan





World Premier, whose promising career was derailed by injury a year and a half ago, ascended back into the ranks of Japan's top stayers with a smash hit victory in Sunday's Grade 1 Tenno Sho (Spring) (G1) at Hanshin Racecourse.

The 5-year-old son of Deep Impact needed the full 2 miles of the longest JRA Grade 1 race to get the job done but surged through the final 100 meters to win by 3/4 length over race favorite Deep Bond. Curren Bouquetd'or and Aristoteles were third and fourth.

World Impact won the Grade 1 Kikuka Sho, or Japanese St. Leger, at 3,000 meters nearing the end of his 3-year-old season. He returned late last year to run well in some top races without cracking the win column but clearly relished the return to true staying distance.

With Yuichi Fukunaga in the irons, he idled behind the leaders before coming out for room as the final sweeping turn of the Hanshin turf layout loomed. Fukunaga timed the rally perfectly, hitting the lead inside the 100-meter marker.

"We had a weak start but recovered well with the advantage of breaking from stall No. 1 and kept our eyes on the favorites from behind throughout," Fukunaga said.

"I shifted him outside a little earlier than planned to secure a good striking position. He responded incredibly with a good turn of foot. It's a great honor to have won such a prestigious race like this."

Trainer Yasuo Tomomichi indicated before the Tenno Sho he thought the distance would benefit his horse, "as he's not a horse that goes through the gears quickly," the conditioner said. "It should suit him."

France

Mare Australis made all for jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot in Sunday's Group 1 Prix Ganay at Longchamp, turned back a challenge from Irish raider Mogul and ran on to win by 1 3/4 lengths.

Mogul held on for third as Mare Australis, a 4-year-old colt by Australia, finished the 2,100 meters in 2:11.62 on good to soft turf.

Mare Australis scored his third victory from six starts. It came on the heels of a runner-up showing April 11 in the Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt behind Skalleti. Mogul, sent off the favorite in the Ganay, suffered his second straight loss since winning the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin last December for Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien.

Australia

Instant Celebrity, with Craig Williams riding for luck, got through a small hole along the rail with just more than 100 meters to run in Saturday's Group 1 TAB Classic at Morphettville, and then ran on to win with authority by about 1/2 length over Subpoenaed with Rubisaki third.

The win was the fifth for the 3-year-old Not A Single Doubt filly and likely enough to get her to the Group 1 Goodwood in three weeks' time.

With 300 meters to run, it seemed Williams' luck might have run out as Instant Celebrity was well back in the field and well hemmed in along the rail. The leaders all were on fumes, though, and the seas parted as they tired.

In the co-feature, Media Award pulled off the 60-1 upset in the Group 1 Australasian Oaks, to the delight of a huge ownership group including a local football club. It was the third consecutive win for the Shamus Award filly, but came in a huge step up for trainer Chris Calthorpe in his first-ever Group 1 start.

Media Award, on the outside of a wall of horses, battled to the lead within the final 50 meters and held off Personal for the victory.

Hong Kong

It seems incredible that the final Group 1 event of the season is just three weeks off but that is, indeed, the case and Sunday's Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup provided a potential preview of the looming Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup.

The Danny Shum-trained duo of Butterfield and Charity Fun finishing 1-2 in Sunday's feature at Sha Tin Racecourse, Shum clearly had his eye on the top-level stayers' test.

"For sure, Butterfield, yes," Shum said relative to a run in the 2,400-meter Champions & Chaters. "Charity Fun's owner wants to run in the race but I need to see how he pulls up."

Hong Kong infrequently cards races at 2,400 meters, making the Queen Mother a key factor in decision-making. Both of Shum's contenders have a lot to prove, though showing promise.

Butterfield won the Group 1 Derby Paulista at 2,400 meters in his native Brazil before export to Hong Kong. Charity Fun