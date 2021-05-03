May 3 (UPI) -- Kyle Busch celebrated his 36th birthday in style with a victory at the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounded out the Top 5 finishers Sunday in Kansas City, Kan.

Busch took the lead on a restart with two laps remaining and held off Harvick by .336 seconds to earn the win. The win was Busch's first Cup Series victory of the season and the 58th of his career.

"We had a strong car," Busch told reporters. "We ran up front all day.

"Dropping the green flag, we were heading toward the front, so that was definitely a confidence booster, and just kept trying to make little adjustments to the car all day long in order to get it to where we wanted it there closer toward the end."

Keselowski led the first 63 laps of the race. He then battled for the top spot with Kyle Larson until Kyle Busch took the lead and claimed the first stage. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Larson and Busch shared the lead for lap Nos. 122 through 212, with Larson claiming the second stage.

Chris Buescher led for laps 213 through 225. Larson jumped back into the lead on lap 225 and exchanged the first position with Cup Series standings Denny Hamlin until Hamlin hit a wall and his No. 5 Chevrolet dropped back.

Larson led a race-high 132 laps. Keselowski led for 72 laps. Stenhouse and Busch led for 23 and 20 laps, respectively.

The Cup Series season continues with the Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.