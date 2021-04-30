CLEVELAND, April 30 (UPI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft, the Kentucky Derby, a PGA Tour golf tournament and two NASCAR races headline this weekend's sports.

Elite athletes from the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS also will compete in regular-season matchups from Friday through Sunday.

Advertisement

A dozen of the top college football prospects and thousands of fans are in Cleveland this weekend for the 2021 NFL Draft. The first round finished Thursday, and the draft continues through Saturday.

Second- and third-round coverage starts at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. Coverage for rounds four through seven starts at noon EDT Saturday. ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air draft coverage through the weekend.

Kentucky Derby

Twenty horses will compete in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Essential Quality is the betting favorite. Hot Rod Charlie, Medina Spirit, Rock Your World and Known Agenda are among the other favorites.

The Derby has an estimated post time of 6:57 p.m. EDT and airs on NBC.

RELATED High drama as Essential Quality is installed as Kentucky Derby favorite

Authentic won the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That race was held without fans. Saturday's Derby will allow a limited attendance, with a capacity of 40% to 50%.

The Derby is the first leg of horse racing's annual Triple Crown. The Preakness, the second leg, is May 15 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes is the final leg, scheduled for June 5 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

Advertisement

NBA matchups

Several great NBA matchups are on tap for the weekend. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the best matchups of the weekend.

The Bucks and Nets tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC.

Sharpshooter Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors battle the Houston Rockets in another game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN.

Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets in a nightcap at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN.

Friday

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship: Second round, 2 to 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel

MLB

Mets at Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Cubs at Reds at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

NHL

Jets at Canadiens at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Golden Knights at Coyotes at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

NFL Draft

Rounds 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Saturday

NFL Draft

Rounds 4 through 7 at noon EDT on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

NHL

Sabres at Bruins at 1 p.m. EDT on NHL Network

Penguins at Capitals at 7 p.m. EDT on NHL Network

Blues at Wild at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Stars at Predators at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Flames at Oilers at 10 p.m. EDT on NHL Network

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship: Third round from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NBA

Warriors at Rockets at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Advertisement

Nuggets at Clippers at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series Wise Power 200 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on FS1

MLS

Chicago at New York Red Bulls at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Kansas City at Salt Lake at 2 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Columbus at Montreal at 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

LAFC at Houston at 3:30 p.m. EDT on TUDN

Atlanta at New England at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Cincinnati at Orlando at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

NYCFC at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Portland at Dallas at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

Austin at Minnesota at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

D.C. at San Jose at 11 p.m. EDT on ESPN+

MLB

Marlins at Nationals at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Tigers at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Indians at White Sox at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1

Red Sox at Rangers at 7:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Dodgers at Brewers at 7:10 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Kentucky Derby

Coverage from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Estimated post time 6:57 p.m. EDT

UFC Fight Night at ESPN2

Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina at 10 p.m. EDT

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann after first fight

Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jotko after second fight

Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby after third fight

Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson after fourth fight

Advertisement

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka after fifth fight

Sunday

MLB

Tigers at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Braves at Blue Jays at 1:07 p.m. EDT on MLB Network (Out of market only)

Mets at Phillies at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

NBA

Nets at Bucks at 2:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship: Final round from 3 to 6 p.m. EDT on CBS

NASCAR

Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at 3 p.m. EDT on FS1

NHL

Lightning at Red Wings at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC

MLS

Miami at Nashville at 1 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Los Angeles Galaxy at Seattle at 9 p.m. EDT on FS1

Colorado at Vancouver at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN+