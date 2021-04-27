April 27 (UPI) -- Ole Miss has fired offensive line coach and running game coordinator Randy Clements just three days after its spring football game.

Lane Kiffin hired Clements, who was entering his second season on the team's coaching staff, soon after he was named the Rebels' head coach in December 2019.

Advertisement

ESPN reported that Kiffin's decision to part ways with Clements was for football-related reasons and not for any off-the-field issues. Kiffin informed Clements of his decision Tuesday morning.

"After meeting with coach Clements, it was determined that it's in the best interest of both sides to part ways," Kiffin said in a statement. "We're grateful to coach for the job he did for our team over the past year, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward."

Prior to joining Kiffin's staff in Oxford, Miss., Clements spent one season at Florida State. Before that, Clements served as an offensive line coach at Houston, Southeastern University and Baylor.

Ole Miss led the Southeastern Conference in rushing last season with 210.6 yards per game. The Rebels also ranked fourth in the SEC in sacks allowed (19).