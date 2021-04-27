April 27 (UPI) -- Retired former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make another return to the ring to fight YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition bout June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at Hard Rock Stadium," Mayweather wrote Tuesday night on Instagram. "[Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime] have come together to bring an epic event!!!"

Mayweather said tickets for the event will go on sale next week.

The exhibition boxing match was initially scheduled for late February but was postponed indefinitely until Tuesday's announcement. Back in February, the bout was billed as a "special exhibition."

Tuesday's announcement didn't specify how many rounds the fight will be or what glove sizes they will use.

The 44-year-old Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) hasn't fought professionally since 2017, when he defeated UFC star Conor McGregor via TKO in the 10th round of a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather retired from boxing after that victory.

He later fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve in 2018, but that was an exhibition match.

Mayweather won 15 major world championships in his career as a junior lightweight, lightweight, junior welterweight, welterweight and junior middleweight.

The 26-year-old Paul (0-1, 0 KOs) has had just one professional fight. He lost a split decision to fellow YouTube star "KSI," real name Olajide William Olatunji, in November 2019.

Paul is the older brother of social media star Jake Paul, who recently beat former UFC fighter Ben Askren by first-round KO. Jake Paul has an official boxing record of 3-0, with all three wins via knockout.