April 26 (UPI) -- UFC middleweight Chris Weidman offered a post-surgery update on social media Monday after suffering a horrific leg injury at UFC 261 over the weekend.

The 36-year-old Weidman, who shot the video from a hospital bed, said he broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg as he threw a kick toward Uriah Hall on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Weidman underwent surgery Sunday, saying that a titanium rod was inserted into his tibia. He also provided a timeline of his rehabilitation, which even included a return to training.

"Pretty brutal, but I'm going to get through this," Weidman said in the Instagram video. "I think it's going to be eight weeks until I can walk without crutches, drive and all that. As far as training, they said between six to 12 months I'll be good to go."

Weidman (15-6) was only the third fighter in UFC history to sustain a broken leg as a result of a checked kick. He was involved in two of the three incidents, as UFC legend Anderson Silva broke his leg in similar fashion during a championship fight against Weidman in December 2013.

Silva returned from the gruesome leg injury 13 months later and is still active at age 46.

"My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ," Silva said in a comment to Weidman on Instagram. "Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let's wish that he is 100% very recovered soon."

Weidman, a native of Long Island, was UFC's middleweight titleholder from 2013-15. He has gone 2-6 in his past eight bouts and was looking to return to form against Hall on Saturday. The injury occurred on the first kick Weidman threw in the fight.

"I'm trying to find the blessing in disguise, a silver lining," Weidman said. "Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor, saw my leg and the pain started hitting me, I tried to keep my mind on something positive that will come out of this.

"I'm hopeful something will come out of it that's good, because this is not fun. I can't believe it happened."