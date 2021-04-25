April 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal saved a match point en route to a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday in the Barcelona Open men's tennis final.

It was the first title of the season for the third-ranked Nadal, who won the Barcelona tournament for a record 12th time. He captured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point.

Advertisement

It was Nadal's seventh title in the last 10 editions of the tournament. The Barcelona Open wasn't held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadal, who was coming off a loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, had a slow start but won four straight games to take the first set.

The top-seeded Spaniard again came out sluggish in the second set and needed another late break. He squandered two match points at 5-4, then saved three straight break points in the following game.

Tsitsipas converted on his third set point of the tiebreaker to force a third set. Much like Nadal, the Greek star then wasted a match point when ahead 5-4. Nadal held on and won three straight games for the victory.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas was attempting to capture his 27th victory this season to pass Rublev as the top winner on the men's circuit.

Nadal, 34, has won all 12 finals he has reached in Barcelona. He lost in the 2019 semifinals to eventual winner Dominic Thiem.